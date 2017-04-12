Mitchell Makes Legal Threat Over Minnis Claim On Citizenships

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

FOREIGN Affairs and Immigration Minister Fred Mitchell has hinted at possible legal repercussions for comments levelled at him by Free National Movement Leader Dr Minnis earlier this week, dismissing the claims that he was “giving out citizenships” as “damnable and contemptible falsehood and untruth”.

Mr Mitchell, continuing the war of words started by claims he made while on the campaign trail Saturday, warned Dr Minnis that in many cases of libel and defamation, claimants have at least six years to pursue a legal case if they deem it necessary.

Dr Minnis, in a post to his Facebook page Monday, insisted “desperation” had set in for the PLP, specifically taking Mr Mitchell to task over his indication that if those 3,500 civil servants hired under the Christie administration wanted to be made permanent and pensionable they would be wise to vote PLP.

Dr Minnis continued his attack on Mr Mitchell, accusing the Cabinet minister directly of hawking jobs for votes and “naturalising foreigners left and right in recent days, so that they can immediately make their way to register to vote”.

Dr Minnis also suggested that the “jobs and training” programme referred to by Mr Mitchell was also being used in service of the party’s campaign.

In response Tuesday, Mr Mitchell called Dr Minnis’ claims “libelous and defamatory”.

He added: “I have six years to bring an action in defamation. Time is therefore longer than rope.”

Mr Mitchell continued: “I hope when his silly season is over that he is able to learn the difference between facts and fictions, fair comment and defamation. There are costs associated with it.”

Clarifying his initial remarks made over the weekend, Mr Mitchell said his comments were made as statements of policy, not personal “invective” directed to the FNM leader.

Mr Mitchell said Dr Minnis’ actions over the last few days were structured in a way to cast doubt on the PLP’s actions, all while continuing to avoid publicly addressing issues of national importance.

To that end, Mr Mitchell implored Dr Minnis to give definitive answers on whether his party would fire the 3,500 workers who were in the process, he said, of being made permanent.

“Would the FNM fire those in the empowerment programme?

“These are all policies of the PLP to protect public sector jobs. What is their programme for jobs? He has no answers just personal attacks. The PLP believes in jobs for our people and protecting our country and its workers. I pledge to continue to work for the workers of the country,” he added.

Mr Mitchell has long held the opinion that an elected FNM administration will only represent the interests of former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian and Lyford Cay billionaire Louis Bacon.

Mr Mitchell has suggested that these “special interests” go against what is best for The Bahamas.