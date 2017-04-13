Dna Will Bring In Jobs Database And Carry Out Capital Punishment Says Grand Bahama Candidate

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ELKANAH Pinder, the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) candidate for East Grand Bahama, unveiled plans for the implementation of a national jobs database during the official opening of his campaign headquarters in Grand Bahama.

During a brief address at his office in the Bain Building on West Atlantic Drive, opposite the Western Bakery, Mr Pinder laid out plans for a database which would categorise employment opportunities in various sectors. He stressed that it is important that qualified Bahamians who have submitted their credentials to the Department of Labour are first interviewed for available positions.

The candidate is confident that the DNA will be the next government of the Bahamas. “Victory is ours; people it’s not about us, it’s about our children and our grandchildren,” he said.

Mr Pinder promoted seven reasons why Bahamians should go green and support the DNA as the next government.

He indicated that the party is committed to implementing a zero tolerance crime policy and remove all barriers to capital punishment. The last execution in the Bahamas was over 16 years ago, on January 6, 2000, when David Mitchell was executed by hanging. Mitchell was convicted of the murders of Horst and Traude Henning.

Since Independence, the country has carried out more than a dozen executions.

Mr Pinder said the party will create an economic environment to facilitate employment, entrepreneurship, innovation, local ownership and reduce the national debt.

“This will be achieved by introduction of a plan to reduce the cost of living and doing business, diversification of the economy, developing our human capital, the introduction of the Sovereign Wealth Fund Act, the development of a National Land Bureau and a debt restructuring plan,” he said.



Thirdly, he said the DNA will create an environment where every Bahamian child will have the opportunity of a good education based on a 21st century education curriculum consistent with national development goals.

Fourthly, the party will restructure and improve the healthcare system. Mr Pinder said the DNA will ensure that all Bahamians have access to and can afford a high quality of healthcare.



The party is also committed to the protection, conservation and sound management of the country’s national environment for the benefit of all Bahamians.

Mr Pinder said the DNA wants to create an immigration plan, which will be respectful to all whilst maintaining that opportunities in every arena will be made available to Bahamian citizens before any other.

And lastly, he said the DNA will restore the people’s faith in government.

“The DNA proposes to put in place the necessary legislative checks and balances and the types of reform which will make government more participatory, transparent and accountable to the people to whom we seek to serve, and implement the Office of Ombudsman,” he said.



