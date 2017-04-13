Law Enforcers To Assist Registration Team

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

COMMISSIONER of Police Ellison Greenslade said yesterday a team of high-ranking officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force has been assigned to the Parliamentary Registration Department to assist with “all matters related to elections”.

He said Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall has the full support of the RBPF and any complaints that are received will be investigated and officers will “respond as necessary”.

His comments came days after Free National Movement Leader Dr Hubert Minnis said he was doubtful that the Christie administration could produce a “clean” register before the electorate heads for the polls.

Voter registration closed on Monday. Mr Hall and his department have 14 to 15 days to clean up the hundreds of reported errors presently on the register.

“The parliamentary commissioner in fairness to him has been trying to keep registration centres open and trying to get people registered,” Commissioner Greenslade said. “I think in fairness in the country and to all of us that was his primary duty. Now I believe, the parliamentary commissioner, while I cannot speak for him, I believe will be paying attention to doing things that his office requires at the direction of the minister of national security and at the direction of the law.

“I can tell you he has the full support of this commissioner of police and these newly appointed deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and deputy chief superintendents and if people go afoul of the law we will respond. We also set up a special team of officers led by a very senior officer, a chief superintendent, to look at all matters related to the elections, prior to the elections and through the elections. They do nothing other than take complaints, brief me if necessary and respond if necessary and we will do our best to guide people within the remit of the law.”

Commissioner Greenslade said he does not believe everyone who registered twice did so out of malice.

“I want to also tell you, there are times when people do things but there is no bad intent. Let’s be clear about that and while this is not for the commissioner to speak and the minister will speak to it, I am satisfied based on what we have seen that there are people that may have taken a course of action with no bad intentions simply trying to err on the side of caution not wanting to be left out of an election process.”

Last Thursday, FNM Chairman Sidney Collie also raised “grave concerns” regarding the election register, pointing to the discovery of 72 pages of duplicate registrations, names printed of persons born over 200 years ago and some who were born in 2017.