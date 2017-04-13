Montagu Fish Vendor Robbed Of Cash At Gunpoint

A VENDOR at the Montagu Ramp was held up and robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight on Friday.
A lone gunman robbed the male fish vendor of cash around 1pm before fleeing on a moped, according to police reports.
