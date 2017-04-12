Oh, For A Resurrection Of Sort

By Dr Leonard A

Johnson

President of Atlantic Caribbean Union

of Seventh-day

Adventists

THE headline of this article could be confusing and misleading from a casual perspective. However, I crave your indulgence by reading the article in order to see my intent. I wish to consider the significant event of Christ’s death and resurrection, and secondly, the implications and applications of such for us in 2017, especially as we face a national election within weeks.

A look at the

resurrection

That Jesus died and rose is generally accepted among Christians everywhere, so much so that many observe the Lent season, attend church on Good Friday and on Easter Sunday.

However, as I considered the Bible records of the impact of the resurrection, it is amazing and remarkable to say the least. Fearful disciples who were in hiding, initially for fear of a similar repercussion, became bold and fearless, speaking up to religious and state heads, albeit respectfully based on their conviction to honor and live for Christ even if it meant death. Declares Peter in Acts 4:10, “Be it known unto you all, and to all the people of Israel, that by the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, whom ye crucified, whom God raised from the dead, even by him doth this man stand (crippled man) here before you whole” (KJV). Of course, this angered the authorities so that “they laid hands on them, and put them in hold unto the next day” (Acts 4:3 KJV). Nevertheless, Peter and the other apostles are not daunted, for he states in Acts 5:29, “we ought to obey God rather than men.” Without question, the resurrection of Christ made them courageous.

A call to loyalty

and godly living

Should not the people of God be equally courageous and loyal to God as we focus on Christ’s death and resurrection?

Undeniably, we are called to such a commitment and standard especially given the current season with a national election lurking, and in the midst of various manifestations or questionable gestures and pronouncements surfacing that do not befit us as a people. While finger pointing and character attack would seem to be the order of the day, we who are Christ’s must call for intelligent and responsible discussions, and debates addressing issues in our country.

In all that we do, we are to live godly and model Christ. One may argue that such Christian standards may not be applied to the nation as it is not a theocracy (a God-ruled nation), and that would be true, but what about the Christian’s influence? With such a large presence of professed followers of Christ in the nation, should not that fact have an in kind positive impact on the nation and our community?

Resurrection speaks

to a changed life

There is no doubt that as Christians we ought to participate in the voting process as well as discussions regarding election, but at a level reflecting Christ and that we have been transformed “by the renewing of our mind,” in light of the resurrection of Christ.

Additionally, as noted by Bill Gaither, “Because Christ lives – all fear if gone.” Therefore, we do not compromise our higher calling and principles for earthly gain, position or fame. Jesus has called us to be “light” and “salt;” and so fitting is the analogy of light, given the darkened nature of situations in the country; for we know that the darker it is, the light is more pronounced. When salt is allowed to do its work, it seasons and preserves, as well as heals. Such ingredients are most needed in our country which appears, in some ways, to be spiraling out of control, given the lack of conflict resolution at all levels, the troubling murder rate and other acts of violence and petty crime of the past 10 or more years. Regrettably, the aforementioned paints a picture that does not represent our country comprising of less than 400,000 in population.

There is no doubt that with the high homicide rate many of you reading this article have been adversely impacted by one of the murders over the years. Consequently, we have become fearful of being held up, shot or stabbed for that matter. This in no way reflects what the resurrection was intended to accomplish. As already noted, resurrection was intended to remove fear and replace it with a sense of hope, renewed thinking coupled with positive actions. And this will only happen when we allow Christ to be Lord of our lives and not just Savior.

Accordingly, I appeal to Bahamians and residents throughout the length and breadth of our country to consider a life devoted to Christ. For those who once knew Him, consider a return to godly values and respect for life; consider embracing hard work and selfless service; consider honesty and integrity; consider simple manners or courtesies; consider holding one another accountable; and while we do so, let’s not water down truth thus confusing our children and youth, for their future will be bleak and unpromising. It is my hope that the resurrected Christ can find “lodging” in our country, in our Parliament, in communities, in our businesses, in our churches and personal lives.