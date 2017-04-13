Turnquest Calls Plp Free Electricity Pledge "A Disastrous Plan"

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest on Thursday called the Progressive Liberal Party's (PLP) free electricity pledge a "desperate and disastrous plan" by a desperate and visionless government.

Mr Turnquest cried shame on Prime Minister Perry Christie for "taking the Bahamian people for fools" and said it is frightening that the government would even propose such an preposterous idea.

In the PLP’s “Action Plan for Moving Forward Together”, which was published on its re-launched website, www.myplp.org, on Thursday, the party said if elected to office for another term on May 10, it plans to “make the cost of electricity free to residential customers who limit their monthly use to below specified limits".

These limits were not detailed in the party’s press release, which was reported in The Tribune on Thursday.

"First of all, if they could afford to give away free electricity that means you have been overcharging the Bahamian people for the last five years," Mr Turnquest told The Tribune.

"Remember Bradley Roberts tried a similar tactic by reducing the base rate and that threw BEC into the loss situation it is in today with no capital and unable to invest in or maintain new engines. This is a disastrous plan by a desperate Prime Minister."

The East Grand Bahama MP said if the government really wanted to help Bahamians with the cost of electricity, they would address fuel prices.

"They need to deal with the cost of fuel and the inefficiencies of the engines," Mr Turnquest said. "If they want to provide relief, they need to free the noose around Bahamians' necks with this fuel supply and engage in a true partnership with the operator of Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) to modernise the facility.

"They also need to make the business plan, which we paid for, public and add solar energy to the policy plan. What they are suggesting is desperate and frightening and I cry shame on the Prime Minister for taking the Bahamian people for fools."

PowerSecure signed a five-year management services agreement, reportedly worth as much as $25m, with the Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) in February, 2016.

Despite repeated calls from the press and the opposition, the government has not released the power company’s business plan. The business plan cost taxpayers $900,000, and was expected to be completed within 60 days after PowerSecure signed a transitional agreement with the government in July, 2015.