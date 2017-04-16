Off-Duty Police Officer One Of Two Men Shot Dead Overnight

TWO men - including an off-duty police officer - have been shot dead in separate overnight incidents in New Providence.

Police have launched an island-wide manhunt for the suspects responsible for the death of a police officer early on Sunday.

According to reports, shortly after 1am police received a report that someone had been shot on Coral Harbour Road. On arrival at a service road off Coral Harbour Road, officers discovered the lifeless body of an off duty police officer who had been shot. The victim - who has not been identified by police - was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are also searching for a male suspect believed to be responsible for the fatal shooting of a man on Saturday night.

Reports are that shortly after 9pm, a man was standing outside a home at Twin Close, Ridgeland, when a man with a handgun approached and shot him before fleeing on foot. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The two Easter killings take the murder toll for 2017 to 43, according to The Tribune's records.

Investigations are ongoing.