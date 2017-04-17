Carifta Swimming Day Two: 15 Medals For Team Bahamas

Team Bahamas continues to deliver a series of impressive performances at the XXIII CARIFTA Swimming Championships and collected 15 medals on day two of the meet at the Betty Kelly-Kenning Aquatic Centre.

The team figured prominently on the medal podium on a day which featured the 200m Freestyle, 50m Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 400m Individual Medley and 400m Medley Relay.

The evening session began with with 200m Free and Lilly Higgs took silver in the Girls 15-17 in 2:08.12 secs. Kevon Lockhart and Lamar Taylor just missed the podium as they finished in fourth (2:04.14 secs) and fifth (2:05.56 secs). Alec Sands was also just shy of the podium, fourth in the Boys 15-17 event in 1:57.95 secs.

Nigel Forbes got the scoring started for team Bahamas in the 50m Fly with a bronze medal in the Boys 11-12. Davante Carey and Ian Pinder claimed two medals in the Boys 13-14. Carey took silver in 26.44 secs and Pinder took bronze in 26.71 secs. Izaak Bastian came up .09 secs short of another medal, with a fourth place finish in the Boys 15-17 in 25.34 secs.

Carey returned shortly thereafter to take gold in the 100m Back in 1:01.76 secs. Lockhart made it a 1-2 finish for team Bahamas and took silver in 1:03.71 secs. Virginia Stamp won her second individual medal of the meet with a silver in the Girls 15-17 event in 1:07.54 secs.

Forbes switched from the short sprints to a longer event and captured another bronze on the night, this time in the 400m Individual Medley in a time of 5:20.46 secs. Tristan Russell also took bronze in the Boys 13-14 event in 4:59.68 secs. In the Girls 15-17 race, the Higgs sisters dominated. Lilly took gold in 5:08.24 secs to edge out Albury in 5:08.38 secs.

The 400m Relays produced four medals for Team Bahamas including two golds.

Bastian, Peter Morley, Albury Miller and Alec Sands took gold in the Boys 15-17 in 3:57.90 secs while the Boys 13-14 team of Carey, Miller, Pinder and Lockhart also won their race in 4:09.98 secs.

The Girls 15-17 team of the Higgs sisters, Stamp and Jasmine Gibson, won silver in 4:41.34 secs.

In the Boys 11-12, the team of Forbes, Ishan Roy, Erald Thompson III and Jared Reckley finished third in 4:44.46 secs.