Man Dies In Abaco Stabbing Taking Easter Weekend Murder Toll To Three

A THIRD man has died over the Easter weekend, the latest murder taking place shortly after 7am on Monday in Abaco.

According to reports, police were called to an area in Murphy Town where the lifeless body of a male was discovered with multiple stab wounds. A doctor pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police have no one in custody and no current motive for the homicide, the country's 44th in 2017 according to The Tribune's records.

Police have not identified the victim but The Tribune understands he is Mark Sawyer.

On Sunday, an off-duty police officer was found shot dead shortly after 1am on a service road off Coral Harbour Road. He has been identified as Sgt 102 Charles Greenslade.

Around 9pm on Saturday, a man was standing outside a home at Twin Close, Ridgeland, when a man with a handgun approached and shot him before fleeing on foot. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have not identified him but The Tribune understands he is 21-year-old Quinton Smith.