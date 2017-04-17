Police Probe Sexual Assault Of Woman Caught On Video

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

POLICE have one man in custody in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in New Providence that was filmed and posted on several social media platforms over the Easter weekend.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean told The Tribune police are also questioning “several persons of interest” after the victim filed a formal complaint with the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

“We are actively investigating the incident,” Senior ACP Dean said on Monday.

“From the video it does not look like the woman was in her right mind, so we are reviewing the circumstances and the first step is to speak to the woman, which we have done. We have one man in custody and are speaking to several persons of interest.

“We are investigating to determine what really happened and we are putting the pieces together. It is a very sensitive issue and we have to handle it with care.”

Two videos of the disturbing incident were posted on Facebook and also shared on Whatsapp over the weekend.

In one 26-second video, a fully clothed man is seen on top of the victim who is also fully clothed and appeared unresponsive in the street near some parked cars, in broad daylight. The man was laughing and speaking to two men, one of whom was taping the incident. The faces of the two men who were standing were never shown on camera.

In another video, about one minute and 30 seconds long, a man is seen performing a sexual act on the woman, who is now partially undressed, but still lying in the street appearing unresponsive.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.

Investigations continue.