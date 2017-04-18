Complaint Filed To Police As Election Signs Destroyed

A FORMAL complaint has been filed with police after vandals destroyed and defaced Progressive Liberal Party election posters in New Providence and several Family Islands.
According to a statement from PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts, he made the complaint to Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade on Saturday.
Mr Roberts said several candidate billboards have been torn down and defaced in New Providence, Freeport, Abaco Eleuthera and Long Island.
“These acts of vandalism are offensive and sets a negative tone,” Mr Roberts noted.
“I have on several occasions called for peaceful general elections consistent with our international reputation as a stable and peaceful democracy. This can only be achieved through self-discipline, respect for others and their properties and for cooler heads to prevail even as the political rhetoric intensifies during this 2017 election campaign.
“I again appeal to the leaders of the FNM and DNA to publicly denounce these acts of vandalism and to strongly and sternly call on their supporters and campaign workers to cease and desist from these provocative acts that give rise to unwarranted and needless confrontations.
“ . . . Let me take this opportunity to remind all Bahamians that during my long tenure in politics that I have never seen a poster or billboard cast a vote.
“I again urge all Bahamians to exercise civility during this election season; failing this the law will certainly take its natural course for any infringement.”
Vandals have damaged the billboards for PLP candidates in Golden Isles, Seabreeze, Long Island and other areas.
Last week, the constituency office of Mark Humes, FNM candidate for Fort Charlotte, was hit by thieves.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 48 minutes ago
Good. Stop putting this graffiti up all over the place. Tell your supporters to stop plastering them on trees, we should be beautifying this island, not covering green space with trash. And make sure all that garbage is down the day of election. The same way you complain to the police and they can see your signs, I hope they fine you if they find any up after Election Day, it's ILLEGAL.
John 5 hours, 38 minutes ago
You only need to look around and see who is doing most of the vandalism. PLP covering other billboards and posters. tearing down some and damaging others. Sweep in front of your own door first.
Maynergy 5 hours, 25 minutes ago
Men do not shape destiny, Destiny produces the man for the hour. Unknown
TalRussell 5 hours, 14 minutes ago
Comrades! Nothing could have been worse than the minister's company doing that ungodly ugly Christmas-wrapping of we trees with crocus sacs - that is unless they's also got the contract plaster whole island campaign signs and posters?
I'll bet you better than numbers odds that somebody gots nice contract to plaster the island cause some them signs and posters is hanging from pretty damn high-up?
TalRussell 5 hours, 14 minutes ago
by TalRussell
DWW 5 hours ago
Have all these candidates obtained ministry of works approval to post signs up everywhere?
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
Goog point Tal ........... If the PLP gave Mr. Wisdom 6 figures for crocus bags .......... imagine how many millions of our VAT money is going on campaign bill boards ......... But they need to put up a bill board with their achievements since 2012 (like the 700 murders)
And it is public graffiti .......... it is also a crime to put any attachments (like in the Tribune photo) on a BEC power pole
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID