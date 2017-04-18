Complaint Filed To Police As Election Signs Destroyed

A FORMAL complaint has been filed with police after vandals destroyed and defaced Progressive Liberal Party election posters in New Providence and several Family Islands.

According to a statement from PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts, he made the complaint to Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade on Saturday.

Mr Roberts said several candidate billboards have been torn down and defaced in New Providence, Freeport, Abaco Eleuthera and Long Island.

“These acts of vandalism are offensive and sets a negative tone,” Mr Roberts noted.

“I have on several occasions called for peaceful general elections consistent with our international reputation as a stable and peaceful democracy. This can only be achieved through self-discipline, respect for others and their properties and for cooler heads to prevail even as the political rhetoric intensifies during this 2017 election campaign.

“I again appeal to the leaders of the FNM and DNA to publicly denounce these acts of vandalism and to strongly and sternly call on their supporters and campaign workers to cease and desist from these provocative acts that give rise to unwarranted and needless confrontations.

“ . . . Let me take this opportunity to remind all Bahamians that during my long tenure in politics that I have never seen a poster or billboard cast a vote.

“I again urge all Bahamians to exercise civility during this election season; failing this the law will certainly take its natural course for any infringement.”

Vandals have damaged the billboards for PLP candidates in Golden Isles, Seabreeze, Long Island and other areas.

Last week, the constituency office of Mark Humes, FNM candidate for Fort Charlotte, was hit by thieves.