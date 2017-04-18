Four Held Over Theft Of Fuel From Bpl Pipeline

FOUR men have been arrested in connection with the theft of what police describe as “a large amount” of fuel from a Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) pipeline in western New Providence on Saturday.

According to reports, shortly after noon, police received a report of people stealing fuel from the pipeline off Frank Watson Highway which connects BPL’s Clifton Pier fuel station to the Blue Hills power plant.

When police arrived they caught a man “red handed” loading fuel from a BPL pipeline into several large containers. He was taken into custody and accused of stealing.

Police commenced an immediate investigation that led to the arrest of three more men and the recovery of a large amount of fuel.

Investigations are continuing.