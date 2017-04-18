0

Montagu Fish Vendor Robbed

As of Tuesday, April 18, 2017

A VENDOR at the Montagu Ramp was held up and robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight on Friday.

A lone gunman robbed the male fish vendor of cash around 1pm before fleeing on a moped, according to police reports.

