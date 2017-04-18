An Open Letter To The Dna

EDITOR, The Tribune.

“Righteousness exalteth a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people”. Proverbs 14:34.



Today I write to you as family. In fact you are my family, and I love you guys as I love my own children and grandchildren. So here are my very best and sincerest legacy, I bequeath to you, prior to nomination day:

As you approach this election, you must pray, pray, pray, as though everything depends on God; then strategize, and work as if everything depends on you, and God will give the desired success. In the upcoming election, no party will win sufficient seats to form the government outright; so do not become all obsessed with the notion of running a full slate. Make the pragmatic decision to prayerfully contest only twenty or twenty-five seats that you are more likely to win, and concentrate all your efforts, and attention, on winning those seats. Don’t spread yourselves too thin. (Remember, the PLP did not field a full slate of candidates in 1967, yet they formed the government, in conjunction with two other persons). Consider lending support to the independent candidates contesting in Mangrove Cay, South and Central Andros; North Andros and the Berry Islands; and Long Island, by not nominating candidates in those three constituencies. Those candidates may be of significance to you in the future. The Bible says, “Cast thy bread upon the water: for thou shalt find it after many days”. Ecclesiastes 11:1. Again the Bible says, “Give, and it shall be given unto you”. Luke 6:38.

May God give you divine wisdom, as you ponder these suggestions.

PASTOR JEREMIAH DUNCOMBE

Leader of The Gatekeepers

Nassau,

April, 2017