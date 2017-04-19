Man Accused Of Sex Attack On Two Teenage Girls

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN was remanded to prison without bail yesterday after being charged with the sexual assault of two teenage girls.

Sharran Burrows, 41, of Pinewood Drive appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt facing four counts of unlawful sexual intercourse concerning two female complainants.

It is first alleged that on three occasions in September 2016, he had sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl.

It is then alleged that on November 22, 2016, he had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl.

The girls, who cannot give consent due to their ages, were reportedly blackmailed into relations with a man who threatened to release lewd images sent to him on Facebook.

Burrows was not required to enter a plea to the charges, which carry up to life imprisonment if a conviction is secured at the end of trial in the Supreme Court.

He was told that his case would be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court for trial through service of a voluntary bill of indictment. That presentation will occur at his next Magistrate’s Court appearance scheduled for May 29.

He will be allowed to answer to the allegations when he is formally arraigned in the higher court.

The chief magistrate concluded the arraignment noting that the nature of the charge removed the court’s discretion to consider bail and further informed the accused of his right to apply for bail to the Supreme Court.

Burrows was not represented in yesterday’s arraignment.