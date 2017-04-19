Woman Accused Of Shooting Man Dead Through Apartment Window

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN appeared in Magistrate’s Court yesterday facing a murder charge concerning a recent shooting in the capital.

Linique Brennen, 21, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt accused of being concerned with others in intentionally causing the death of Marcian Edgecombe on April 8.

According to initial police reports, Edgecombe, 26, was sitting in the living room near a window of an apartment in Springfield Road, Fox Hill when an unknown assailant fired several shots into to the residence. As a result, Edgecombe was shot in his body and died of his injuries.

Brennen was charged with murder contrary to Section 291(1)(b) of the Penal Code and was told that she would not be allowed to enter a plea to the allegation until she is formally arraigned before a judge in the Supreme Court.

Her case is scheduled to be forwarded to the Supreme Court on May 31 through the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Due to the nature of the charge, Brennen was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services without bail. However, she has the right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

She has retained attorney Mark Rolle to represent her.