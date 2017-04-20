Updated: Firefighters Battle Major New Blaze At Landfill

Firefighters battle major new blaze at landfill
By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
FIREFIGHTERS yesterday battled a large blaze at the New Providence Landfill, nearly three weeks after tackling a massive fire at the city dump that burned for nearly a month.
Officer in Charge of Fire Services, Chief Superintendent Walter Evans said the current fire is “not connected” in any way to the previous blaze and at this time officials do not know what caused the fire. However Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett told reporters at the site that he suspected “sabotage” in relation to the fire. He said he “instructed” the team of firefighters to have the blaze extinguished “before nomination day” today and certainly before Baha Mar’s opening on Friday.
The blaze started shortly after 3am Wednesday and Chief Supt Evans said officers expect to battle the fire for at least another day but he said the wind is a “huge” factor.
Chief Supt Evans said that, fortunately, the smoke over the surrounding areas is “minimal” but a team is out in Tall Pines, Jubilee Gardens, Victoria Gardens and Fire trail Road doing assessments.
He also said firefighters had to pull resources from the dump around 7am after two separate fires broke out off Independence Highway and Golden Gates #1.
“We got a call before 3am that a fire had broken out at the dump. When we got there we met a large area on fire at the landfill,” Chief Supt Evans told The Tribune. “This area is not connected to the last fire we had last month, the most recent fire. This is a new area and we have a full team out there to assess the fire. The smoke is not as bad as the first one but there is plenty smoke being emitted from the fire. Wind is playing a factor in this, but the smoke is not sitting in any one area.”
Chief Supt Evans said firefighters were also battling fires at two structures but they have been extinguished.
“While we were at the landfill we got another call around 7am that there was fire in Golden Gates #1,” he said.
“When we arrived we met a concrete structure completely engulfed in flames. The entire house was destroyed. While fighting that fire, we got another call of another fire, this time off Independence Highway. It came in as a building fire but it was a bush fire. Both fires are extinguished and we had no reports of any injuries.”
This latest fire marks the second massive fire at the New Providence landfill this year, after a fire broke out on March 5.
Free National Movement Chairman Sidney Collie yesterday said he hopes the situation is resolved “as soon as possible” given that each new landfill fire disrupts our quality of life. He said a vote for the FNM in the upcoming election is a vote to ensure that someone is held accountable for the fires.
“Not only do these fires damage property and bring negative effects to our tourism product, but they pose serious health risks to Bahamian families, which they endure far too frequently,” Mr Collie said in a statement.
“Throughout this recurring catastrophe, this unduly inept PLP government tells us not to worry. As if their empty rhetoric somehow contains the physical properties to solve this ongoing calamity, but Bahamians know different. We all know that the request for proposals to waste management firms, which they repeatedly talk about, won’t fix today’s landfill blaze. We know their big landfill plans outline modern engineering and waste management practices, but these ‘plans’ have done nothing to prevent today’s fire.
“On May 10, use your right and vote for an FNM government that will put the people before selfish endeavours. Vote for the FNM because we will hold our government actors accountable, and we will not allow incompetence to ruin our beloved country and our endearing families,” Mr Collie added.
On Wednesday, the government launched the request for proposals for the remediation and operation of the landfill.
Mr Dorsett said the preliminary cost of remediation at the landfill is about $20 million to $30 million.
The city dump has been plagued with recurring fires for years, with the March blaze being considered as the worst to hit the site. Renew Bahamas was engaged by the government in 2014 to manage the landfill and help address the matter.
However, Renew Bahamas pulled out of that deal last year claiming low profitability. It had previously been seeking to renegotiate its management contract and associated financial terms with the Christie administration, having revealed to Tribune Business that it had been incurring continuous, heavy losses.
Comments
John 1 day, 14 hours ago
Well they have to get rid of the garbage somehow. No waste to energy no recycling so they 'accidentally ' set it on fire. Most economical way to dispose of it. Except for the health concerns for everyone on this island.
sheeprunner12 1 day, 13 hours ago
Dorsette needs to call in those 75K per day American firefighting planes ....... smdh
alfalfa 1 day, 12 hours ago
Can't wait to hear how the government political geniuses will paint over this one. It better be good. Election soon come and they don't wan the smoke to fog up their supporters eyes. So better to cover them with some B/S, tee shirts, and free drinks so they forget about it.
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 day, 10 hours ago
Someone said there was plenty talk at the Fish Fry the other day about it being in Minnis's interest to keep the public dump fires blazing and spewing toxic fumes until after election day. Apparently security at the dump is grossly inadequate making it all too easy for weekly fresh fish home delivery people, like Toggie and Bobo, to frequent the dump site for who knows what purpose.
Cobalt 1 day, 9 hours ago
Your PLP colors are showing again.
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 day, 8 hours ago
And perhaps you're just too gullible in believing that this latest major public dump fire just before the "fake" Baha Mar opening is mere happenstance!
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 day, 8 hours ago
Re-post: I'm not even running for elected office, yet you Cobalt prefer coming at me rather than taking on Minnis for his many known character flaws and other shortcomings, foremost of which is his inability to control his temper; not to mention his appallingly dismal track record as a politician. You are obviously much too blinded by partisan party politics to vote on the basis of the best candidate running in your constituency no matter what their party affiliation may be. That makes you my friend, one of the many voters responsible for where our country is today. If it helps you any, I will grant that history shows you (and your kind) are clearly winning with the evidence being the continued decline and destruction of our nation. There you have it - YOU ARE WINNING!
DillyTree 1 day, 9 hours ago
Again!?!
I actually hope the dump is still blazing and the smoke plumes are directly in the path of the big Baha Mar opening party on Friday. Maybe the Chinese will complain about it -- Perry seems to listen to them more than the Bahamian people.
alfalfa 1 day, 8 hours ago
I thought Toggie and Bobo were last seen wearing PLP tee shirts. Are the PLP's lighting the dump to disrupt the Bahamar fake opening. Strange. What say you, "Well Mudda"?
sheeprunner12 1 day, 8 hours ago
BOL............ That is a good one!!!!!!!!!
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 day, 3 hours ago
Forget following the money.....follow the fresh red snappers and grouper in the case of Toggie and Bobo!
sheeprunner12 18 hours, 12 minutes ago
Mudda ............. I suggest that you, Bobo and Toogie go and rent a SD and decorate it with the PLP colours and join the Christie motorcade .......... een long now!!!!
Well_mudda_take_sic 11 hours, 23 minutes ago
You really need to stop being so pitifully ignorant - there's much too much at stake! THINK, THINK, THINK!!!
