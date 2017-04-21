Bus Driver Shot Dead Near Cruise Ship Dock

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MINIBUS driver was shot in the downtown area of Nassau yesterday morning after being chased by his killers, police said.

The man, identified by friends as Hans Neely, was a transportation supervisor at Stuart Cove’s and was driving a bus while being chased.

When he reached the downtown area around 7am, the suspects pulled in front of him and fired shots at him, police said.

The shooting occurred at East Street north, near Prince George Wharf, an area that is usually populated by tourists, cruise ship passengers and downtown shoppers.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Stephen Dean said the suspect or suspects had been trailing the man for sometime.

His killing marked the 45th homicide this year, according to The Tribune’s records.

This comes after three people were murdered over the Easter holiday weekend.

Shortly after 7am on Monday, police were called to an area in Murphy Town, Abaco where a man’s lifeless body was discovered with multiple stab wounds.

A doctor pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim but The Tribune understands he is Mark Sawyer.

Around 1am on Sunday, officers received a call that shots were fired on a service road off Coral Harbour Road in New Providence.

When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the lifeless body of a man lying on the ground, with multiple gunshots injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Sergeant #102 Charles Greenslade. Sgt Greenslade was attached to the Central Detective Unit at the time of his death.

On Saturday, shortly after 9pm a man was shot in Ridgeland Park.

According to a police report, the victim was standing outside a home at Twin Close when he was approached by a man with a handgun who shot him before fleeing the area on foot.

The victim died at the scene.