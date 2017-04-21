Lloyd: Govt 'Blocked Sarkis Bankruptcy To Conceal Corrupt Involvement'

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement (FNM) South Beach candidate Jeffery Lloyd has suggested that the Christie administration's move to block Sarkis Izmirlian's attempt to file for bankruptcy in a Delaware court two years ago were orchestrated to conceal the extent of the Progressive Liberal Party's (PLP) "obscenely corrupt" involvement in the project.

Addressing party supporters at R M Bailey Park on Thursday, Mr Lloyd, a former executive at the once-stalled resort, said the PLP gave the general public the impression that it was working to protect "national sovereignty" as it manoeuvred behind the scenes to protect the interests of several of its members.

Mr Lloyd told the massive crowd: "I went through some political garbage pail, where emails are kept. According to The Tribune, emails leaked from China Construction America showed that as early as 2013, PLP Minister Jerome Fitzgerald was seeking to secure millions of dollars in brokerage, trucking, and limousine contracts at Baha Mar while he sat in Cabinet as the Minister of Education, Science and Technology, The Tribune has learned."

The former Baha Mar Leadership Development Institute Executive Director was referring to The Tribune's headline article from Thursday.

Among other things, the leaked emails showed Mr Fitzgerald making references to "promises" made to him by Daniel Liu, China Construction America's (CCA) vice president.

Mr Fitzgerald was one of the government's lead negotiators on Baha Mar and the revelations raise questions about what appears to be a conflict-of-interest.

Of the ordeal Mr Lloyd noted: "The email exchanges show the Minister becoming increasingly distressed as his requests go unfulfilled, with a plea in January, 2014, asking Mr Izmirlian and Baha Mar’s Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, Robert ‘Sandy’ Sands, to cement a relationship between China State Construction and Bahamas Cargo and Logistics limited (BCL) in which all ports of entry would be advised that BCL is to collect the paperwork and clear shipments for the resort."

He continued: "Now we see, FNMs, why Perry Christie seemed so intent on battling Mr Izmirlian in his Chapter 11 filing almost two years ago. Because, you see, that filing in the Delaware Courts would have exposed the true ownership of businesses and contracts being held by government ministers and/or their agents with China State Construction, who would have been forced to provide proof of ownership in said companies to receive payment for sums owed at the time of the Chapter 11 filing."

"At that time, Mr Christie, argued its case in blocking the Chapter 11 proceedings on 'national sovereignty', claiming that as the main asset of the resort was based in the Bahamas, the court proceedings should be held here, as opposed to in a United States court.

"We know that had the Chapter 11 reorganisation been allowed to proceed, Brother Fitz and any other minister with contracts or interests with the Chinese entities would have been forced to declare their interest to be paid what was owed to their companies at the time of filing, thus exposing themselves before the Bahamian people."

Mr Lloyd also presented claims Mr Fitzgerald made in a September, 2016, Nassau Guardian report in which he remarked: "The government of the Bahamas is not working on words when it comes to this matter. We are working on money, where it is located, where we can specify it and where we can see it. Unfortunately, Mr Izmirlian has never, ever done that. Never.”

Questions have abounded since The Tribune article was published. There have been calls from the public and political groups for Mr Fitzgerald to be fired amidst the situation.

Despite the controversy, on Thursday morning Mr Fitzgerald seemed calm during his nomination process for the constituency of Marathon. He was seen showing off exaggerated dance moves as he headed to C I Gibson Senior High School where he officially nominated.

However, later in the day, Mr Fitzgerald admitted in a short press statement that he sought contracts from Baha Mar for his family’s business.

He also said he has no contract with Baha Mar and its affiliates, adding that he owns no shares in Bahamas Cargo & Logistics (BCL), a company he said was formed by his father years ago.