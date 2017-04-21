Munroe Says To ‘Aim Low’ And ‘Cuss Out’ Opponents

By TANEKA THOMPSON

Tribune News Editor

tmthompson@tribunemedia.net

THE Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) candidate for Free Town, Wayne Munroe, said last night that he wanted to “cuss” out the government’s detractors, as he also went on a tirade against the media, saying The Tribune can go “where the devil and his angels reside”.

Speaking at the PLP’s mass rally at Arawak Cay, Mr Munroe, QC, also suggested that if elected, the Free National Movement (FNM) would take the country back to an era of “apartheid”.

He started off referencing a quote from former US First Lady Michelle Obama, who has said about detractors, “When they go low, we go high.”

However, while speaking about his opponents, Mr Munroe had a different approach.

“When they go low, we aim low,” he said. “You hear me? When they go low, we shoot low. Ain’t no high in this, because what we have had for the last five years is tolerating foolishness.

“We have tolerated ‘D’nuncio’ saying people beg too much,” he said in a reference to FNM Free Town candidate Dionisio D’Aguilar. “And we tolerate it and he get into politics. So we ga cuss him, and we ain’t ga cuss him no ching wong 42, we ga tell him carry his lil,’” he paused, “back where it come from (sic).”

He also said that opponents were labelling residents of Free Town as “drunken criminals”.

“We ain’t ga tell them that’s a lie from the pit of hell, we ga tell them they could kiss our,” he said before turning and slapping his backside.

He also hit out at the coverage in the two major dailies, suggesting the Nassau Guardian’s reporting was influenced by its owners’ ties to Colina Insurance Ltd.

“At the end of the day, are you surprised that The Guardian always printing sugar honey ice tea,” he said, the last four words a slang for an expletive.

“And I don’t even have to talk about The Tribune because they never did like us and they still don’t like us. But they could go to where the devil and his angels reside.

“...I don’t usually cuss people explicitly, but we ga cuss people . . .at the end of the day on May 10, we got to tell these people kiss our,” he paused, “and walk fast.”