Munroe Says To ‘Aim Low’ And ‘Cuss Out’ Opponents

By TANEKA THOMPSON
Tribune News Editor
THE Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) candidate for Free Town, Wayne Munroe, said last night that he wanted to “cuss” out the government’s detractors, as he also went on a tirade against the media, saying The Tribune can go “where the devil and his angels reside”.
Speaking at the PLP’s mass rally at Arawak Cay, Mr Munroe, QC, also suggested that if elected, the Free National Movement (FNM) would take the country back to an era of “apartheid”.
He started off referencing a quote from former US First Lady Michelle Obama, who has said about detractors, “When they go low, we go high.”
However, while speaking about his opponents, Mr Munroe had a different approach.
“When they go low, we aim low,” he said. “You hear me? When they go low, we shoot low. Ain’t no high in this, because what we have had for the last five years is tolerating foolishness.
“We have tolerated ‘D’nuncio’ saying people beg too much,” he said in a reference to FNM Free Town candidate Dionisio D’Aguilar. “And we tolerate it and he get into politics. So we ga cuss him, and we ain’t ga cuss him no ching wong 42, we ga tell him carry his lil,’” he paused, “back where it come from (sic).”
He also said that opponents were labelling residents of Free Town as “drunken criminals”.
“We ain’t ga tell them that’s a lie from the pit of hell, we ga tell them they could kiss our,” he said before turning and slapping his backside.
He also hit out at the coverage in the two major dailies, suggesting the Nassau Guardian’s reporting was influenced by its owners’ ties to Colina Insurance Ltd.
“At the end of the day, are you surprised that The Guardian always printing sugar honey ice tea,” he said, the last four words a slang for an expletive.
“And I don’t even have to talk about The Tribune because they never did like us and they still don’t like us. But they could go to where the devil and his angels reside.
“...I don’t usually cuss people explicitly, but we ga cuss people . . .at the end of the day on May 10, we got to tell these people kiss our,” he paused, “and walk fast.”
242gyal 9 hours, 24 minutes ago
Is this really the way a potential parliamentarian speaks? And a Queen's Council at that?? " So we ga cuss him, and we ain’t ga cuss him no ching wong 42"?? Using euphemisms for curses? If this is his campaign platform, he deserves to lose. Actually, someone call the Queen and ask her to revoke the QC - he doesn't deserve it let alone our votes.
Sickened 9 hours, 19 minutes ago
Which gutter did this animal crawl out of? Does he act like this in court? His parents must be so proud right now. LOL!
sheeprunner12 9 hours, 3 minutes ago
This is the choices of candidate Perry had for the new Freetown constituency ........... a classless goon or a teefin lackey ........... Dionisio is really having a good laugh at his adversary today
avidreader 9 hours, 2 minutes ago
Sounds to me like howls of fear and rage as the election draws near and the horror of uncertainty sets in. This crew must have a great deal riding on this election to be so direct in the application of their invective. But, then again, he knows the class and level of mentality he is playing to when he makes such comments. It appears that they neither expect nor demand more of him.
sheeprunner12 8 hours, 52 minutes ago
Yep .......... Perry and his teefin Cabinet goons know what is going to happen when Doc starts to prosecute them and expose their corruption ........ can't wait
alfalfa 8 hours, 56 minutes ago
Sounds to me he visited the "nailers club" and had to many cocktails. Last election this character was DNA and now he is hard core PLP, talking about the FNM and its intentions to take the country back into an era of apartheid. Can't be serious. An FNM government comprised of black bahamians will take us into apartheid. Get real. Yep too much fire water.
ohdrap4 8 hours, 43 minutes ago
he can practice this today at the opening of Bahamar.
TalRussell 7 hours, 38 minutes ago
Comrades! What's with this 'we?
Having contested for the DNA - how was this Queen's Counsel in any mood to have been tolerating the PLP political machine for the last five years?
truetruebahamian 7 hours, 24 minutes ago
Isn't BahaMar a registered trademark in Sarkis' s company? Wouldn't they have to pay for its each and every use?
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 52 minutes ago
Interesting .......... Why is CTFE still using the "Bahamar" trademark????
TalRussell 6 hours, 22 minutes ago
Comrades as to the rightful owners of the Baha Mar Trademark - you'd have first go track down Cayside Developments Limited. The mark would cover it's use on clothing, namely, resort-wear shirts, jackets, sweaters, and caps,
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 41 minutes ago
Wow. Maybe he was drunk...doesn't make it better but this is inexplicable.....
BMW 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
he is a moron, no class at all.
croberts6969 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
Had so much respect for Mr. Munroe. He advocacy and respect for the rule of law was always something I admired. He recent actions and behavior is really disappointing.
