Plp Chairman Pledges To Drop 'Bombshells' About Fnm Candidates

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts pledged to drop "bombshells" this weekend about the Free National Movement's (FNM) Dionisio D'Aguilar and Rickey Mackey, candidates for Freetown and North Eleuthera.

"Tell them 'stay tuned it's coming'," he said, describing the planned attacks as "two bombshells".

These will come, he said, following The Tribune's report Thursday that Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald solicited contracts from Baha Mar's original developer Sarkiz Izmirlian.

So far, the PLP has interpreted Thursday's story as a leak by the FNM to damage the PLP's re-election bid.

In a short statement on Thursday, Mr Fitzgerald said he solicited business on behalf of his then sick father from Mr Izmirlian but never received a contract.

"I think the minister answered properly," Mr Roberts said about the minister's response. "I happen to know the minister's father and I happen to know the business that he was in and I understand that he was merely following up for his father. Nothing materialised, he got no contract so, so far as I am concerned, that is a non issue."

The revelation about Mr Fitzgerald does not damage the party, he added.

He also took a hit at FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis, who did not attend Friday's opening.

"Dr Minnis said it would be a fake opening but I see all the people here, all the VIPs locally and internationally, and ain’t nothing fake about this. This is real. Baha Mar has opened and it will be to the benefit of thousands of Bahamians who are seeking employment and who are here employed already."