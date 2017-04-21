Plp Chairman Pledges To Drop 'Bombshells' About Fnm Candidates

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts pledged to drop "bombshells" this weekend about the Free National Movement's (FNM) Dionisio D'Aguilar and Rickey Mackey, candidates for Freetown and North Eleuthera.
"Tell them 'stay tuned it's coming'," he said, describing the planned attacks as "two bombshells".
These will come, he said, following The Tribune's report Thursday that Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald solicited contracts from Baha Mar's original developer Sarkiz Izmirlian.
So far, the PLP has interpreted Thursday's story as a leak by the FNM to damage the PLP's re-election bid.
In a short statement on Thursday, Mr Fitzgerald said he solicited business on behalf of his then sick father from Mr Izmirlian but never received a contract.
"I think the minister answered properly," Mr Roberts said about the minister's response. "I happen to know the minister's father and I happen to know the business that he was in and I understand that he was merely following up for his father. Nothing materialised, he got no contract so, so far as I am concerned, that is a non issue."
The revelation about Mr Fitzgerald does not damage the party, he added.
He also took a hit at FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis, who did not attend Friday's opening.
"Dr Minnis said it would be a fake opening but I see all the people here, all the VIPs locally and internationally, and ain’t nothing fake about this. This is real. Baha Mar has opened and it will be to the benefit of thousands of Bahamians who are seeking employment and who are here employed already."
Comments
ohdrap4 5 hours, 19 minutes ago
That is not necessary, take the high road like the Freetown PLP candidate:
SP 4 hours, 38 minutes ago
.... Gargoyle Roberts Can Drop Any Number of Bomb Shells On His Corrupt PLP Party ....
NOBODY cares what this peg-leg, one eyed, pirate has to say. The PLP is the party in power TODAY, found wanting and ass-deep in corruption.
How come the gargoyle can tell us everything about other people, but can't ever tell us anything about the sleazy, under the table corruption deals Jerome, Witch Maynard, Shane, Christie, Bethel, Wilchcomb and the rest of the PLP pirates are involved with?
STFU gargoyle!!!
banker 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
I know what he did and how much he paid to make the rape charges go away.
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
Where dey get dat picture from lol
croberts6969 2 hours, 13 minutes ago
Big bad Brad. Ask him about his old boss Sir Stafford Sands.
