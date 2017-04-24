Nygard Gave Gibson $94,000: $5,000 A Month Paid To Minister’S Us Bank Account

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
PETER Nygard sent thousands of dollars per month to a Bank of America account belonging to Labour and National Insurance Minister Shane Gibson between August 2011 and January 2013, documents obtained by The Tribune show. The payments totalled $94,131.10.
Mr Gibson did not immediately acknowledge that the transactions occurred when he was contacted yesterday, but after seeing the documents presented to him by The Tribune, he admitted receipt of the funds.
He claimed the money was used as a contribution to his 2012 election campaign and for community initiatives in the Golden Gates constituency such as scholarships to students.
The deposits were made once per month in $5,000 tranches between August 4, 2011, when Mr Gibson was an opposition parliamentarian, to January 8, 2013, when Mr Gibson was a substantive Cabinet minister.
The documents obtained by The Tribune appeared to be records belonging to Mr Nygard, a Canadian fashion mogul who resides in the affluent community of Lyford Cay, or his associates.
Eighteen of Mr Nygard’s payments to Mr Gibson were listed as being for “professional services”, though one of $4,131.10 was listed as being for “travel” from Nassau to Miami.
Mr Gibson, whose personal files were not the ones The Tribune obtained, could not say what the payment for “travel” pertained to.
Asked why Mr Nygard sent money to his Bank of America account rather than to a local bank, he said the fashion mogul did this for “no particular reason”.
“He asked if I had a US account and I said yes,” Mr Gibson said.
In the documents obtained by The Tribune, the transactions were represented as springing from a transfer of goods between a buyer and a seller, with the purchase order type labelled “Goods RCVD” and the buyer identified as a person whom The Tribune understands is Mr Nygard’s financial controller.
In the absence of campaign finance legislation or regulations for money donated to constituencies, Mr Gibson is not prohibited from receiving any amount of money from a person.
This likely will not stop critics from faulting the transactions, however, as for years they have said relations between Mr Nygard and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) are too close.
Over the years, Mr Nygard has sought approvals from the government for a variety of projects related to his Lyford Cay property but in the past, PLP officials have avoided saying directly whether they received money from Mr Nygard.
In accordance with the law, Mr Gibson said he received Central Bank of the Bahamas approval to hold his money in a foreign currency.
In a statement released to The Tribune last night, he noted: “Thanks to contributions from Mr Nygard and others, I, as a member of Parliament was able to continue many community initiatives like a scholarship programme, awarding tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships to deserving students in my constituency whose parents could not afford to cover their full tuition.
“Additionally, Golden Gates was able to run a successful election campaign in the run up to the 2012 general election. Following our victory at the polls, those contributions enabled me to pay off debt incurred during the campaign season. I think it is sad and unfortunate that those who oppose me would seek to tarnish something that has benefited so many people in my constituency simply to grab headlines and win a seat.
“For 15 years, I have dedicated my all to bettering the lives of the people of Golden Gates and I will not let this distract from the work we still have to do for those great constituents.”
According to court documents filed last year by environmental group Save The Bays in connection to an alleged murder for hire lawsuit against Mr Nygard, it was alleged that Prime Minister Perry Christie promised the Canadian fashion mogul that he would issue him a lease to build on government property.
Mr Nygard is purportedly shown expressing frustration over Mr Christie’s failure to make good on his assurances in a covert video recording included in court documents as the findings of an investigation paid for by Save The Bays.
And in 2013, concerns were raised that Mr Nygard donated $5 million to the PLP’s election campaign.
In exchange for such financial backing, then Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn told House of Assembly members at the time that it is speculated that Mr Nygard was expecting certain approvals in return from the government.
Speaking in the House of Assembly at the time in response to Mr Lightbourn, Mr Gibson said: “I just want to say that there is no $5 million donated to the PLP.”
Mr Gibson was forced to resign as Immigration minister in February, 2007, after a scandal involving the American actress and model Anna Nicole Smith over his fast-tracking of her permanent residency in the Bahamas.
Comments
spoitier 6 hours, 59 minutes ago
The only thing surprising about this is the little amount of money that he took for kickbacks. If this was some small Joe trying to get a contract or something with the Government, Shane Gibson would have take up to half of his money.
jailem 6 hours, 58 minutes ago
How crooked could one band of disgraceful cabinet ministers be? begs me to ask how much of those funds if any were disbursed into hie constituency? Bahamians allowed to have foreign Bank accounts?
DDK 6 hours, 53 minutes ago
WOW! To think this is just the tip of the iceberg! Have any of the 'scholarships' been verified?
OldFort2012 6 hours, 49 minutes ago
Lie on top of lies. Now investigative journalists: go and find out how many scholarships were approved, for how much and where the funds came from. If he lied...jail time!
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 44 minutes ago
All political parties receive donations for their campaign. What about the FNM did they receive donations from fried bacon? time is short is there any more dirty? Donations are received in the USA.
Clamshell 6 hours, 35 minutes ago
... do all political parties receive their donations secretly, in US bank accounts? And then claim it was for "scholarships for students"? If that were true, wouldn't the funds go into a Bahamian bank account? Any evidence of these "scholarships", Birdie?
Space 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
your words stink of desperation. that victory is just floating further and further away huh?
concernedcitizen 6 hours, 43 minutes ago
If he wanted for campaigning and scholarships ,,how come he was getting it in a US bank account .DUH
sp1nks 6 hours, 39 minutes ago
Another demonstration of blatant corruption permeating the government. So, why is it that campaign contributions need to go to a U.S. bank? Birdie?
Clamshell 6 hours, 37 minutes ago
"...scholarships for students ..." Bwwwwaahahahahahahahahahaha!!!!
Is there no lie too bold for these people? No theft too daring?? I swear to God above, I am gonna sell my home here and move away. Far, far away.
Gotoutintime 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
Join the club!!
DonAnthony 6 hours, 35 minutes ago
Where does the corruption end? Are we sure these funds were spent as Minister Gibson said they were, where is his proof? Our country desperately needs campaign finance regulations, which includes a ban on foreign sources of funds. These politicians are for the most part no more than employees of these contributors. No wonder nygard acts with impunity in this country, degrading our environment at his whim and without fear of our laws and courts, he has bought these politicians protection. We have a democracy in name only, really we are governed by unnamed wealthy political contributors who have bought our politicians body and soul.
banker 6 hours, 15 minutes ago
Here it comes. There is more. Wait for it. It will come out in dribs and drabs -- each one more damning. I will enjoy Birdie and Tal twist themselves into pretzels trying to explain away the rampant criminality and corruption. They have already put behind them, that notorious drug-running criminal called Lyndon Oscar Swindling, but now with modern communication like the internet, the lies and BS of the racketeering organisation called the PLP cannot be hidden.
I will offer my services to the special prosecutor appointed in the coming months to put the entire PLP criminals in Fox Hill, carrying SLOP buckets full of their own crap. Oh glorious day.
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 15 minutes ago
not sure if I remember correctly, but in that Toogie and Bobo video, did Nygard refer to Shane as his man of business?
jackbnimble 6 hours, 13 minutes ago
Jesus. How much more corruption coming to the surface before May 10th? And the asshol&**s that support this foolishness will say he's a good Christian man who was just trying to help his constituents.
Well, first of all, why are the funds in a US account if it's to help BAHAMIAN citizens? Secondly where is the proof that he has Central Bank approval to operate a US-dollar account? Thirdly, where are the cancelled cheques as proof that the funds were used for what he said they were?
Hey, anybody home with the door cracked??!!
John 6 hours, 6 minutes ago
Who is the minister they claim was operating 35 shell companies and collecting money from government after giving himself millions and millions in contracts?
realfreethinker 6 hours, 6 minutes ago
If this was on the up and up why try to hide the purpose of the money. This paragraph destroys that lie. " In the documents obtained by The Tribune, the transactions were represented as springing from a transfer of goods between a buyer and a seller, with the purchase order type labelled “Goods RCVD” and the buyer identified as a person whom The Tribune understands is Mr Nygard’s financial controller.
ConchFretter 5 hours, 28 minutes ago
The purchase orders should have read "Favours RCVD"!!
thomas 5 hours, 42 minutes ago
Is this US account listed on his declaration?
Boydie 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
Apparently it was closed once the numerous scholarships were awarded. Funny how these scholarships were a one time offering.
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 12 minutes ago
The FNM also receive donations.
MassExodus 48 minutes ago
Birdie if you know of such donations, please provide the details. We are all waiting to hear about these donations to FNM's into US/foreign bank accounts.
You are pathetic to even attempt to defend this.
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
The bais is on What about Fried bacon to whom does he donate? no one should be offended by this. But the truth hurts. Thanks again for allowing me to post on this site.
banker 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
We tolerate your posts the same way we tolerate pigeons crapping on statues. They don't know any better, they can't be taught not to do it, and the job of removing the shiite een worth the trouble.
MassExodus 45 minutes ago
Provide details of these deposits. Please provide exact amounts, with all details. If not stop with your hearsay.
themessenger 5 hours, 6 minutes ago
From broke unionist to multi millionaire and land subdivision owner in fifteen short but busy years, ya gotta hand it to them though people like Shame, Brave and Fitz give a whole new meaning to the words graft, extortion and corruption.
OMG 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
So the money is paid into a US account but Nygard has a foreign currency account in the Bahamas. So there has to be a paper trail of the transfers of money from the US to the Bahamas with the accompanying fees. Additionally ask him to specifically name the recipients of the cash donations . Obviously a pay off otherwise why make it $5000 a month and not one large donation. And still some PLP's follow like little sheep , these Ministers who are living like royals .
TalRussell 4 hours, 33 minutes ago
Sir Stafford and Wallace Groves has died, but reports hushed funding of the spirit selective MP constituency causes does still lives on through regular payments flowing into US bank account of at least "one" member Honourable House Of Assembly. (Comrades! An actual slogan!).
We also know one other MP had mentioned thousands dollars pressing medical bills in his emails to another wealthy foreigner?
shonkai 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
So if an MP receives $95K and spends it on bars and restaurants with a girlfriend in his constituency he could claim he is helping the local economy, creating jobs and feeding his constituents ?!?!?!
banker 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
That's not all. How did Shame go from a Radio Shack clerk and a union rep and bartender to a millionaire after being Minister of Housing. And how did his half-brother acquire millions of dollars to become a developer and buy mult-million dollar properties? Tings dat make you go hmmmmmmmm.
Boydie 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
Not sure but he has a nice watch.
alfalfa 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
Birdie, once again you can't see the fire (unless it's the dump fire) for the smoke. Nygard is saying what he did. This is evidence. Fitzgerald was caught by his own e-mails. This is evidence. Speaking about "fried Bacon" and his alleged(by you) donations are just you trying to justify the corrupt actions of people who have been exposed. If you have proof, present it. Love for a party should not cloud your vision as to what is right or wrong. Your loyalty is unquestionable.
MassExodus 42 minutes ago
Exactly!!! Birdie please carry your sorry PLP ass off this forum. Take your $100 PLP flags and go home. I am sure you also banking on free electricity after May 10th. SAD
SP 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
................................................... Reverse Back Questions ................................................
1) What About Monthly Payments From The Numbers Boys & what is the annual aggregate?
2) What's the kickback value for deliberate delays for phantom payments on the JFK building?
3) Would Jerome Fitzpirate's FOIA become null and void due to a real need to protect himself?
4) Is there a Cabinet Minister from either administration without cookie jar DNA all over them?
5) Why did Bradley Roberts choose not to expose Fitzpirate and Shanepirate as extortionists?
6) What other piracy is Bradley Roberts hiding about Pillage Loot Plunder crew?
TalRussell 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
Comrades! Take it for real - there is no Bank of America anywhere in the Bahamaland.
Why in the hell would you set up a US bank account to accept monthly constituency donations - from a status resident living in the Bahamaland?
Comrades this is NOT 2012 period - so lets see whether the good constituents are willing to take one on the chin for their member of parliament?
Space 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
Tal - have you switched sides or am I understanding your posts wrong?
ohdrap4 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
when oprah winfrey first became rich, she was flooded with requests for charitable donations.
she setup a foundation, so anyone who wanted charity, family, friend or lover had to make application to the foundation for their cause.
the story is fishy, scholarships usually come with photo ops,.
but hey, this is shameless after all.
thomas 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
Man taking money from man on the regular. Sounds like he is being kept.
proudloudandfnm 1 hour, 37 minutes ago
Damn. PLP corruption is rampant. And so blatant. One of the PLP's first actions when they won 2012 was to draw up a lease for the illegaly created land at Nygard cay....
Corruption truly is the PLP's only way....
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
Good evidence for the upcoming Royal Commission of Inquiry on the PLP Cabinet
TalRussell 52 minutes ago
Comrades! I need go easy on Shane and the government - cause if they win on May 10th, I don't want them rejecting my BahamaCARE claim to reimburse me for my out pocket baking expenses my marijuana brownies - as my legitimate daily emotional vitamins?
sheeprunner12 36 minutes ago
BOL ....... you are toooooooo much ...... But this is going to be an FNM sweep
lkalikl 38 minutes ago
Fook the motherfooking PLP!
proudloudandfnm 26 minutes ago
By the way Birdie. The only reason to have a foreign account is to collect foreign money. Shane is lying 100% about scholarships. I'll eat my shoes in Rawson square if Shane can produce one iota of evidence of a scholarship program...
It's called bribes Birdie...
I bet Nygard didn't charge Shane for his daugter's wedding at Nygard Cay either.
