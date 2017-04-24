Spoil The Ballot - By Voting Dna

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THIS election cycle is so interesting to watch. In 2012, when the DNA emerged as a party contesting every seat, the governing FNM did not see them as a threat, just some insignificant little bug who would garner less than 100 votes.

The PLP was so confident of their win that they did not care about the impact of the DNA. The win was for them. And so it went.

And now in 2017, the DNA is still around and the feel from the major parties is slightly different. The PLP now sees the DNA as a little gnat, and makes no mention of them, although it is believed that many of their supporters have defected.

The FNM, who is supposed to be so confident about their win, is full of supporters who are annoyed, angry, bitter and bullying towards supporters of the DNA. And again I ask, why?

The responses I have heard have ranged from “Y’all gonna make the PLP win again”. Well, no. That win would be placed on the persons who actually voted for the PLP.

If there is such dislike for this current administration, wouldn’t it make sense that the majority of persons would vote either for the DNA or the FNM?

Oh, I forgot. The FNM is the only other party that counts, so everyone needs to just get onboard.

It is very annoying when persons try to bully you into voting the way they want. And most persons will fall victim to this bullying just to be free of the jeering and taunting. However, there are some of us who are not comfortable with either of the major parties and so we choose to align with the DNA. Even if I thought about voting for the FNM, the attitudes that I have personally encountered - the vitriol and bitterness from these supporters towards the DNA and the main cause of all of this, Branville - have made me evaluate the spirit of the people associated with the FNM.

I will not support the PLP because I do not believe that they deserve another chance in office, especially because of the continuous downgrades and the state of our economy and debt.

However, I am not at peace with voting for the FNM either, because they seem to think it is an automatic right for them to return to power. I do not want to spoil my ballot either because that is too easy a way out of being accountable for your actions.

I can be at peace with voting for the DNA because that means I want to see a change in this country, even if it doesn’t occur this year. I am sure it will happen someday, and I want my vote to stand for that.

I urge everyone to cast your ballot with the person you can be at peace with, and the majority will speak. This country will get the leadership it deserves.

SAM THOMPSON

Nassau,

April 19, 2017.