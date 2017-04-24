Thunderstorm Warning - Nassau 12.10am To 1.30am Monday

Tribune / Accuweather SKYGuard® Weather Alert
INSURANCE MANAGEMENT: THUNDERSTORM WARNING
Start Time: Mon, 04/24/2017, 12.10 AM EDT
Expire Time: Mon, 04/24/2017, 01.30 AM EDT
Location: Nassau
Conditions: thunderstorm
Comments: Rain and thunderstorms are moving through the area at this hour. Expect rainfall rates of 0.75-1.25 inch per hour and frequent lightning. There can be wind gusts of 35-40mph.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID