The Way The Wind Is Blowing

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Mr Bradley Roberts’ complaint to the Commissioner of Police about PLP posters being torn down over the weekend, (implying Opposition Members doing the tearing) got me to wondering if Mr Roberts is even a Bahamian.

Almost every weekend we have “native sloop” and other sailing races in Montagu ( sorry Freetown ) Bay, where boats hoist up sails, to catch the wind that moves them along the water.

Even if Mr Roberts did not know the historically likely probability of high winds at Easter, he and his party might have enquired at the Bahamas Met Office to find out what the weather conditions would be, as they put their placards and posters up (unlawfully ) on the BPL poles.

I think that brother Charles Clarke in St Anne’s probably fared worse than most, as they hung his posters on two pieces of kindling wood pointing due north, with a 20 to 25 knot wind blowing straight down Eastern Road, making beautiful sails for the wind to blow down.

It reminded me a bit of BAMSI, where they built this massive building but never thought about insuring it.

With three people being murdered over the weekend, I think the Commissioner has much bigger fish to fry than to worry about an Act of God blowing down election posters.

Guess what Mr Roberts - May is traditionally the month when we have very heavy rains and flooding, and unless your Government makes sure that ALL the drains in New Providence are functioning and clear of debris, some Bahamians may be disenfranchised by not being able to get to the polling station.



MONKEEDOO





Nassau,

April 18, 2017.