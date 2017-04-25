Murder Toll For 2017 Rises To 50 After Overnight Coconut Grove Shooting

A MAN has been found shot to death in Coconut Grove overnight, police in New Providence have reported.

According to reports, shortly after 2.30am on Tuesday, police received a report of a body of a man in the street on 3rd Street, Coconut Grove.

When officers arrived they discovered the lifeless body of an adult male who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death takes the total of reported murders in 2017 in the Bahamas to 50, according to The Tribune's records. It is the sixth murder since Thursday morning.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in solving the crime and anyone with information is urged to anonymously contact the police at 919 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) in New Providence or 242-300-8476 (Family Islands)