50th Murder Victim Of Year Found Dead In Road

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

THE country recorded its sixth murder in six days, after a 23-year-old man was found shot to death in Coconut Grove early on Tuesday.

The killing took the country’s murder count to 50 for the year and marked the 11th homicide in April, according to The Tribune’s records.

Police identified him last night as Geneiro Rahming, of King Street.

His murder means that 619 people have been killed since the Progressive Liberal Party took office in May, 2012, according to The Tribune’s records.

Ahead of the 2012 general election, the PLP posted billboards throughout New Providence - in areas heavily trafficked by tourists and locals - which said there had been more than 490 killings under the five-year Ingraham administration.

The PLP, then in opposition, campaigned that it had the answer to violent crime while the Ingraham administration did not. It promised that if elected it would get crime under control.

Yesterday’s homicide took place around 2.30am in Coconut Grove. According to Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean, police received reports that the body of a man was lying in the road on 3rd Street, the Grove. When officers arrived at the scene they found the lifeless body of an man who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The murder comes after police in Grand Bahama arrested two men in connection with the fatal shooting of a young man on Sunday night at an apartment complex in Caravel Beach, Freeport.

That murder took place shortly after 11pm on Amberjack Street. According to reports, police were called to an apartment complex where shots were heard. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the lifeless body of a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim, but The Tribune understands he is Khali Fox.

Another man was killed around 10pm on Saturday in New Providence. According to reports, police received information that a man was shot in front of a home on Knowles Drive, off Tonique Williams-Darling Highway.

When officers arrived, they found the lifeless body of a man lying on the ground. The victim had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Ryan Munnings.

Another homicide took place shortly after 10pm on Friday off Augusta Street.

According to reports, a man was driving his vehicle in the area of Bola Alley and Augusta Street when two men armed with handguns approached his vehicle and fired several shots at him before fleeing the area on foot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified him as Kenrick Frazer.

A few hours earlier, shortly after 4pm, police were on the scene of another homicide, this time in the Market Street area. Police said a group of men were standing in front of a car wash on Market Street, near Palm Tree Avenue, when the occupants of a dark coloured vehicle pulled up and fired several shots at them before speeding off. Two of the men were shot and taken to hospital. One of the men died shortly after his arrival at the hospital and the other is listed in serious condition.

Police have identified the victim as Patrick Thompson of Coral Harbour.

Officers chased the suspects into the Ridgeland Park area, where the three men fled on foot from the getaway vehicle.

Officers chased the men again and caught the three suspects near a bushy area. Police discovered on the men a tech 9 automatic firearm and a .40 pistol along with several rounds of ammunition.

Police believe the three suspects are responsible for several homicides and armed robberies.

Anyone with information on any of these homicides is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.

Investigations continue.