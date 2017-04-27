Christian Council ‘Not Moral Police’

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

NEWLY appointed Bahamas Christian Council (BCC) President Bishop Delton Fernander yesterday pledged to transform the group into more of a “social justice ecumenical” council, as he said its focus should not be on presenting itself to be the “moral police” of society.

Bishop Fernander, in an interview with The Tribune the morning after succeeding Dr Ranford Patterson for the organisation’s presidency, said although the BCC’s modus operandi of late has been one by which “people expect us to speak on everything,” his future plans for the BCC involve it speaking up for the “marginalised” and “those who don’t get a chance to put their issues on the forefront”.

He also pledged to build on the legacy Dr Patterson established during his six years as the BCC’s president, vowing that the council will continue to use its presence and influence throughout the Bahamas to be a positive “change agent” in society.

Bishop Fernander also said rather than try to convince governments to take the ethical or spiritual high ground over issues of national importance, the BCC will instead focus on speaking “truth to power” to its collective congregation.

Under Dr Patterson’s leadership, the BCC spoke out publicly on a number of controversial matters, such as the gaming referendum in 2013, last year’s gender equality referendum and Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival.

However, Bishop Fernander suggested yesterday that while, historically, the BCC is mandated to “speak to national issues and to give some perspective” on national issues, the “essence” of the group “was not as it is today, to speak on every situation that is happening”.

“But we were the people, I know when I joined the council, we were writing papers, and putting on human rights and those kind of things,” Bishop Fernander said. “And then over the years it’s changed into what it is today in that people expect us to speak on everything.

“It is my hope that while we’re at the council that we be a social justice ecumenical council, a council that will speak up for those that are marginalised, those that don’t have the ability to speak to the powers that be, those who don’t get a chance to put their issues on the forefront.”

He added: “We are one of the pillars that make up society. And as one of the pillars we have to help hold the weight that is the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and it is through our initiatives and through our speaking up that we hope to correct some things that we believe are going in the wrong direction.”

When asked if the BCC has plans to do more to ensure that its views and admonitions are better addressed by those in governance, Bishop Fernander said: “I believe the real strength of the Christian Council sometimes is the pulpits we speak at. And maybe we should stop just trying to convince governments and convince people. And that’s a very tall task because only God can change hearts, but we trust that He is able to do it.

“And so the long and short of it, I think some of it has just been flattery given to us, that they put us on a committee or they ask us to come in and talk to certain issues, but you know they really don’t value the input that we give.

“But I believe the true strength, that has been proven in our last president, Dr Patterson, the true strength of the council, sometimes speaking truth to power doesn’t mean that you speak it in Parliament or you speak it in the press, is that you can speak to the people.”

Bishop Fernander is the organiser and current lead pastor of New Destiny Cathedral in Nassau, as well as the past presiding bishop of Kingdom Building Pastors and People International.

Dr Patterson served two three-year terms as the BCC’s president, meeting the council’s mandate of a two-term limit for those occupying the position.