Collie Denies Izmirlian Financially Backing Fnm

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement (FNM) Chairman Sidney Collie on Friday denied that former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian was financially backing the opposition party.

He spoke after incumbent Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner, who is now running as an independent in the upcoming general election, admitted that her second bid for the FNM leadership late last year benefitted from the financial resources of Mr Izmirlian.

Mrs Butler-Turner's admission sparked questions on social media focusing on the wider issue of campaign finance laws and whether the FNM had also received money from the investor at any time leading up to this election cycle.

Mr Collie said: “The party doesn’t have anything to do with anything about Loretta. (But) Sarkis Izmirlian is not backing the Free National Movement.”

Asked if Mr Izmirlian has ever given financially to the party, Mr Collie responded: “Not to my knowledge.”

Meanwhile, when he was contacted, Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Bradley Roberts said Mrs Butler-Turner’s confirmation that she received Mr Izmirlian’s money was all he needed to validate his persistent claims that “he gave money to many people in the party who he wanted to”.

“What Loretta said is open confirmation right there,” Mr Roberts told The Tribune. “It’s personalities who make up the party and I believe he gave money to the people who he wanted to in the party.

“There is no doubt that the financial backing from Izmirilian attributed to comments and actions of the FNM when it comes to Baha Mar.”

Mr Roberts has in the past been critical of the fact that FNM Freetown candidate Dionisio D’Aguilar, a former Baha Mar Director, joined the opposition party and was ratified to run on the party's ticket.

He has repeatedly accused Mr D’Aguilar of being “the mouthpiece” of Mr Izmirlian.