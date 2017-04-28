Dna 'Will Restore Magic To Freeport'

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

BRANVILLE McCartney told Grand Bahamians that a Democratic National Alliance (DNA) government will restore the magic that was once Freeport, introduce new industry and seek to revive the island’s stalled tourism industry.

The DNA Leader told Grand Bahamians that in just 13 days they will be called on to make what is arguable the most important decision not only in the country’s modern history, but one that will impact the future direction of the island’s economy.

“For many of you living in Grand Bahama, your decision will literally impact the quality of life for yourselves and your children,” Mr McCartney said at the party’s rally in Freeport on Thursday night.



Chris Mortimer, the party’s deputy leader, and all DNA candidates in Grand Bahama - Elkanah Pinder (East Grand Bahama), Leslie Lightbourne (Pineridge), Nevar Smith (Marco City), and Jedrick Robinson (Central Grand Bahama) also brought remarks.

Mr McCartney, who delivered a powerful address at his first rally in Grand Bahama, expressed concerns about the record unemployment, the “crippling” high cost of energy and the need for more small and medium-sized businesses to help fix the island’s economy.

“Grand Bahama is not good. It has not been good for a long time. You are in a mess,” he said, blaming both successive Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and Free National Movement (FNM) governments for the island’s current of state affairs.





“In 13 days, you and I will decide whether or not we will do what we have always done, or if we do something different,” he said.

Mr McCartney insists that a DNA government will provide a better life for Bahamians. In Grand Bahama, he said that his government will work tirelessly to break the deadlock on hotel investments by securing suitable and sustainable buyers for the properties in Lucaya and inject new life into the island’s tourism product, as well as attract touristic developments in the east and west of the island.

He indicated that Grand Bahama has the potential to be the “gem of the Western hemisphere”; however, greed and shortsightedness of those in power has stifled its growth.

“For far too long the government has ignored the vast economic potential which exists in and around GB island,” he said. “Over past five years this inept PLP administration has failed to cultivate a culture of co-operation with the Grand Bahama Port Authority.”

Mr McCartney noted that the DNA has a plan to make Grand Bahama the bustling mecca it once was and create a better life for all residents. Under the DNA, they will move Grand Bahama towards becoming a techonology hub of the Western hemisphere by encouraging creation of a technology park.

“The DNA hopes to attract and develop the best and brightest minds in the field to facilitate further advancement in technology … which in turn will create additional opportunities in the creative and orange economy as well.

“In our quest to provide a better life for Bahamians, the DNA will develop a collaborative and less combative relationship with the Grand Bahama Port Authority to ensure they are able to fulfill their mandate as laid out in the Hawksbill Creek Agreement and improve the ease and efficiency of doing business here,” he said.



He emphasised that empowering Bahamians to become business owners to reverse the trend of high unemployment is a priority for the DNA.



Mr McCartney believes that government must move away from the idea of creating jobs and work and encourage Bahamians to become business owners and for good government to create the kind of environment that will allow such enterprises to grow and flourish. He said the DNA will also ensure a level economic playing field by extending concessions to land and business owners in East and West Grand Bahama.



On the topic of energy, Mr Cartney said the DNA is committed to the establishment of an industry for renewable energy. “Sadly, here in GB more than anywhere else in the country, exorbitant cost of electricity threatens the viability of small and medium-sized businesses.”

In its national energy reform plan, dubbed the clean energy project, Mr McCartney said the DNA seeks to reduce the cost of kilowatt hours in the Bahamas to the lowest in the region, as well as endorse self generation of electricity for consumers who will be able to resell electricity to the grid, providing the immediate benefit of lower energy cost for residents in the Bahamas.



The party leader said that renewable energy also provides significant cost benefits. “It’s time to go green, using solar, waste and wind technology. Our plan provides for expansion of the country’s energy generation capacity which will in the short and long term provide generation to cover up to 30 per cent of the family overall consumption needs,” he explained.

Mr McCartney stressed that a better life with the DNA is one in which Bahamian students are able to receive world class education, full employment at all levels of society, creation of new industry and a safe society from the fear of crime and free from victimisation.

He said Grand Bahama has been neglected and mismanaged for far too long and deserves a new start, new leadership and a new government that is committed to restoring the magic that once made the island a gem of the Bahamas.

He stressed that the PLP and FNM have had an opportunity to govern and both have failed to deal with the crime problem, create jobs and stimulate the economy.

“They told you they are only good for a D average; they have told you that they cannot fix the dump in New Providence; they have told you that we are a third world country; they have told you that you can only vote for one of them. People, If you vote for the PLP or FNM, you get what you have, and that is a bad country. That’s what you get with bad governance.”

Mr McCartney urged Bahamians to vote for the DNA. “It is a vote for a better life, a chance to retire both sides of the political coin that has been tossed around for the past 40 years.

“On May 10, I encourage you to think long and hard what direction you want to see this country take. I encourage you not to be misled by the noise in the market. Grand Bahama, your future is most important. Your vote on May 10 is going to be a vote for you, and your children, and the future,” he said.