Embattled Minister Says To Ignore ‘Innuendos’

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

MINISTER of Education Jerome Fitzgerald yesterday called on Bahamians to ignore “public clutter, innuendos and distractions” as he pushed back against controversy over the fact that his mother’s insurance firm was appointed as a “broker of record” at the National Insurance Board (NIB) shortly after he took office in 2012.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Fitzgerald suggested that The Tribune’s report on the matter was part of a shameless scheme to harm him professionally, and insisted that Bahamians are focused on “what counts” like the progress made on government initiatives, and the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) plans for the future. He added that he will not be “deterred” in the face of mounting controversy.

On this issue of his mother, Mr Fitzgerald noted that her company has had contracts with the government and quasi-governmental agencies dating back to 1992 - at least 15 years before he first entered public life as a senator in 2007.

Documents obtained by The Tribune show that NIB imposed A Scott Fitzgerald Insurance Brokers and Agents Ltd into the existing medical insurance contract for its employees, and also gave it the same role for its property and casualty business, less than two months after the 2012 election.

In 2012, Tribune Business reported on concerns that A Scott Fitzgerald was to be appointed without participation in the contract bidding process.

The Tribune’s article comes amid heightened public scrutiny of the Education Minister, who admitted last week that he solicited contracts from former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian on behalf of his family’s businesses.

Yesterday’s Tribune report made clear that there was no evidence - unlike in the recent Baha Mar controversy - that Mr Fitzgerald sought to lobby for his mother’s company to get the business, and also stated that there was nothing to suggest that he or his family members had done anything wrong in relation to the NIB insurance contracts.

As such, Mr Fitzgerald questioned The Tribune’s motive for publishing its report, pointing to the firm’s more than 30-year record in the industry.

“As far back as 1992, 25 years ago, that company has had insurance contracts with the government and quasi-governmental agencies,” his statement noted. “Her company has had government contracts, therefore, for at least 15 years prior to my entry into public life as an appointed senator in 2007.

“I wonder then about the relevance of the story? Why bring my mother, a private citizen and an established and astute businesswoman, into the last-minute nastiness of a political campaign?

“I will not be deterred. From a young age I was trained to be strong. I was raised to be bold, independent and confident and to always remain steadfast. The very people they seek to shamelessly use to bring harm to me professionally today, are the same people who prepared me to stand and stand tall. I am eternally grateful for my parents and I thank God for them every day.”

He added: “It has been my experience, as I talk to Bahamians every day that they are focused on what counts - they like the progress that has been made with BAMSI, and new scholarships, the increase in the minimum wage, the launching of NHI.

“Bahamians are interested in learning more about our plans for the future, which include universal access to preschool education, after-school programmes at our new sports stadiums, and Second Start, which is our new programme for the re-training and education of adults.

“I invite all Bahamians to ignore the public clutter, the innuendos and distractions and to focus on the issues that matter to them as we move all Bahamians forward together,” he added.

In the wake of the Baha Mar scandal, there have been repeated calls for Prime Minister Perry Christie to fire Mr Fitzgerald or address the matter.