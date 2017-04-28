Low Growth Causes ‘Major Brain Drain’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamian economy’s inability to grow over the last four years is exacerbating the “brain drain” of this nation’s brightest minds and talents, the Democratic National Alliance’s (DNA) leader warned yesterday.

Branville McCartney told Tribune Business that increasing numbers of Bahamians studying abroad were choosing to remain overseas after graduating, due to a lack of opportunities at home and quality of life issues.

Linking the lack of job and entrepreneurial opportunities directly to the Bahamas’ low to no GDP growth, the DNA leader said gifted Bahamians “have no choice” but to stay abroad “unless things change drastically”.

Mr McCartney told Tribune Business: “I was talking to my daughter this morning. More and more students are staying abroad, and have made their minds up not to come home unless things change drastically.

“This is because of lack of opportunity and they feel unsafe. How can they have these opportunities if there’s no economic growth in four years? Four years!

“It’s causing a significant brain drain. They have no choice but to stay elsewhere. It’s not happening in the Bahamas. That’s the reality.”

Mr McCartney’s comments highlight another dimension to the Bahamas’ GDP growth crisis, namely the disincentives provided for many of its most talented products to return home after completing their studies.

With college and university-educated Bahamians increasingly ‘staying away’, this nation is denied the talented managers and entrepreneurs that can drive the economy and society, exacerbating the ‘low growth’ outlook.

Tribune Business revealed earlier this week how the Bahamas had just suffered its fourth consecutive year with no economic growth, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projecting that this nation endured zero GDP expansion in 2016.

While this represented an ‘improvement’ upon the prior two years of recession, the Bahamian economy having contracted by 0.5 per cent and 1.7 per cent in 2014 and 2015, respectively, the 2016 performance was still below the Government’s own 0.5 per cent growth projection.

And, given that IMF data shows the Bahamas also enjoyed 0 per cent GDP growth in 2013, this nation has gone four years - most of the Christie administration’s term in office - without positive economic growth.

“The bottom line is that we need to change the way this country is governed and make sure there is fiscal responsibility, that the wastage and mismanagement in government comes to a stop,and we cut out the corruption that is costing the country millions and millions of dollars,” Mr McCartney told Tribune Business.

“It’s going to take more than Baha Mar, and there’s nothing on the horizon for this economy to grow under this administration. There’s hardly any significant foreign investment. It’s rare you see local investors investing in their own economy because doing business in this country is terrible.

“The bureaucracy and red tape is a deterrent, and the corruption again.... This Government has to be removed in order for us to grow, or I can see our economy continue to be downgraded.”

Mr McCartney said that in sharp contrast to the Bahamas, Caribbean rivals such as the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba had all produced economic growth during the 2012-2015 period.

“It was bad under the FNM and got worse under the PLP,” Mr McCartney said of the economy, linking the lack of growth and jobs directly to persistently high crime levels. “Perry Christie should put his head down in shame.”

The IMF’s World Economic Outlook provided no explanation for the Bahamas’s failure to meet initial 2016 GDP growth projections, although this is likely to have been caused by Hurricane Matthew’s initial impact.

The immediate outlook for the Bahamas, though, is brighter, with the IMF forecasting GDP growth of 1.4 per cent and 2.2 per cent for this year and 2018, respectively. The former is higher than the 1 per cent estimated by the Government in its May Budget.

Much of the return to growth is likely connected to Baha Mar’s opening, with the property’s full impact set to be felt next year when it becomes fully operational, in line with the IMF’s forecast.

However, the Fund is also predicting that Bahamian GDP growth rates will slacken off following Baha Mar’s first year unless new sources of impetus are found, with this nation’s economy forecast to expand by just 1.3 per cent in 2022.

Even at the Baha Mar post-opening ‘peak’, such growth rates remain woefully short of the 5.5 per cent that the Fund said was needed to both absorb all new entrants into the Bahamian workforce and cut existing jobless rates in half.