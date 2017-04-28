Nottage Taken Ill At Plp Rally

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

INCUMBENT Bain and Grants Town MP Dr Bernard Nottage had to be seen by a doctor last night for “dehydration” after slurring and stumbling over his words during his speech at a Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) campaign rally at RM Bailey Park.

Dr Nottage, 71, had to be aided on stage by his wife throughout the second half of his presentation, mispronouncing words and having to constantly correct his sentences.

Visibly flustered as he spoke to the large crowd of supporters gathered Thursday night, Dr Nottage was attempting praise members of the various law enforcement entities and plot the course ahead for the PLP and its fight against crime.

However, his dazed demeanour and incoherent speech led many in attendance to question his overall health in the moment. Dr Nottage was force to wrap up his speech as the DJ played loud music to drown out his words.

Many of Dr Nottage’s colleagues on hand last evening were stunned by what had unfolded, and wondered how serious the entire ordeal was.

PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts told The Tribune that a doctor examined Dr Nottage at his home shortly after he gave the worrisome performance.

He initially told The Tribune that Dr Nottage had been taken to hospital, but later reported that the minister of national security had been examined by a physician at his home.

“(I) understand that Dr Bernard Nottage is said to be suffering from dehydration,” Mr Roberts told The Tribune. “He is at home resting. PM Christie spoke to him before midnight. He is expected to fully recover.”

This comes nearly four months after a similar incident saw Dr Nottage stumble through his usual House of Assembly adjournment routine.

In January, Dr Nottage appeared disoriented while addressing House Speaker Dr Kendal Major and appeared to slur his words when setting a date for adjournment of the lower chamber to February 5.

He repeated the word February several times with a smile acknowledging his earlier mispronunciation.

Away from Dr Nottage’s issue, the remainder of last night’s rally was highlighted by an “unbothered” Jerome Fitzgerald pushing back against those he claimed were “fixated” on destroying his political career.

Invoking portions of the scripture, Psalms 91 specifically, Mr Fitzgerald to resounding applause declared that he has been continuously protected and guided by the hands of God.

Flanked by a massive crowd of supporters and his mother, the incumbent Marathon MP scoffed at Thursday’s Tribune lead story which detailed circumstances surrounding the approval by the National Insurance Board (NIB) to make a company owned Mr Fitzgerald’s mother the ‘broker of record’ for both its group health and property insurance business.

That report noted that there was nothing to suggest that Mr Fitzgerald or his family members had done anything wrong in relation to the NIB insurance contracts and that there was no evidence that the minister sought to lobby for his mother’s company to get the business.

Mr Fitzgerald last night said: “Every day I get the paper I see they calling my name. I see the whole of the PLP and the whole of the FNM is fixated on Fitzgerald.”

He continued: “But you know, dog don’t bark at park car. They fixated on Fitzgerald because they don’t have any plans or ideas on how to move our country forward so the only thing they are good at now is attacking anyone who they will expose their ineffectiveness and who they are.

“Talking about my sick father wasn’t enough they had to go and talk about my mother. I mean, how low can you go? But God is in charge; God is in charge. And I will say it over and over again. I walk by faith and not by sight.

“I am also reminded of the verses of Psalms 91 which over the course of my life has help to frame my mind, my spirit and my heart for a time such as this. ‘He who dwells in the place of the most high shall abide by the shadow of the Almighty.

“I will say to the Lord, he is my refuge and my fortress, my God; in him will I trust. Surely he shall deliver me from the snare of the fowler and the pestilence. He shall cover me with his feathers, and under his wings shall take refuge; his truth shall be thy shield and buckler.

“And I shall not be afraid by the terror by night; nor the arrow that flieth by day; Nor the pestilence that walk in darkness; nor the destruction that wasteth at noonday.

“A thousand may fall at my side, and ten thousand at my right hand; but it shall not come near me. Only with your eyes shall I look back and see the reward of the wicked. Because you have made the Lord, which is my refuge,” he shouted to cheers.

This comes one night after Prime Minister Perry Christie commended Mr Fitzgerald for his performance this term.

Speaking at a Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) rally in Central Andros Wednesday, Mr Christie referenced certain party members present, including Mr Fitzgerald, as being a part of the Sir Lynden Pindling dream.