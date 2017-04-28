Nottage Taken Ill At Plp Rally

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
rwells@tribunemedia.net
INCUMBENT Bain and Grants Town MP Dr Bernard Nottage had to be seen by a doctor last night for “dehydration” after slurring and stumbling over his words during his speech at a Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) campaign rally at RM Bailey Park.
Dr Nottage, 71, had to be aided on stage by his wife throughout the second half of his presentation, mispronouncing words and having to constantly correct his sentences.
Visibly flustered as he spoke to the large crowd of supporters gathered Thursday night, Dr Nottage was attempting praise members of the various law enforcement entities and plot the course ahead for the PLP and its fight against crime.
However, his dazed demeanour and incoherent speech led many in attendance to question his overall health in the moment. Dr Nottage was force to wrap up his speech as the DJ played loud music to drown out his words.
Many of Dr Nottage’s colleagues on hand last evening were stunned by what had unfolded, and wondered how serious the entire ordeal was.
PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts told The Tribune that a doctor examined Dr Nottage at his home shortly after he gave the worrisome performance.
He initially told The Tribune that Dr Nottage had been taken to hospital, but later reported that the minister of national security had been examined by a physician at his home.
“(I) understand that Dr Bernard Nottage is said to be suffering from dehydration,” Mr Roberts told The Tribune. “He is at home resting. PM Christie spoke to him before midnight. He is expected to fully recover.”
This comes nearly four months after a similar incident saw Dr Nottage stumble through his usual House of Assembly adjournment routine.
In January, Dr Nottage appeared disoriented while addressing House Speaker Dr Kendal Major and appeared to slur his words when setting a date for adjournment of the lower chamber to February 5.
He repeated the word February several times with a smile acknowledging his earlier mispronunciation.
Away from Dr Nottage’s issue, the remainder of last night’s rally was highlighted by an “unbothered” Jerome Fitzgerald pushing back against those he claimed were “fixated” on destroying his political career.
Invoking portions of the scripture, Psalms 91 specifically, Mr Fitzgerald to resounding applause declared that he has been continuously protected and guided by the hands of God.
Flanked by a massive crowd of supporters and his mother, the incumbent Marathon MP scoffed at Thursday’s Tribune lead story which detailed circumstances surrounding the approval by the National Insurance Board (NIB) to make a company owned Mr Fitzgerald’s mother the ‘broker of record’ for both its group health and property insurance business.
That report noted that there was nothing to suggest that Mr Fitzgerald or his family members had done anything wrong in relation to the NIB insurance contracts and that there was no evidence that the minister sought to lobby for his mother’s company to get the business.
Mr Fitzgerald last night said: “Every day I get the paper I see they calling my name. I see the whole of the PLP and the whole of the FNM is fixated on Fitzgerald.”
He continued: “But you know, dog don’t bark at park car. They fixated on Fitzgerald because they don’t have any plans or ideas on how to move our country forward so the only thing they are good at now is attacking anyone who they will expose their ineffectiveness and who they are.
“Talking about my sick father wasn’t enough they had to go and talk about my mother. I mean, how low can you go? But God is in charge; God is in charge. And I will say it over and over again. I walk by faith and not by sight.
“I am also reminded of the verses of Psalms 91 which over the course of my life has help to frame my mind, my spirit and my heart for a time such as this. ‘He who dwells in the place of the most high shall abide by the shadow of the Almighty.
“I will say to the Lord, he is my refuge and my fortress, my God; in him will I trust. Surely he shall deliver me from the snare of the fowler and the pestilence. He shall cover me with his feathers, and under his wings shall take refuge; his truth shall be thy shield and buckler.
“And I shall not be afraid by the terror by night; nor the arrow that flieth by day; Nor the pestilence that walk in darkness; nor the destruction that wasteth at noonday.
“A thousand may fall at my side, and ten thousand at my right hand; but it shall not come near me. Only with your eyes shall I look back and see the reward of the wicked. Because you have made the Lord, which is my refuge,” he shouted to cheers.
This comes one night after Prime Minister Perry Christie commended Mr Fitzgerald for his performance this term.
Speaking at a Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) rally in Central Andros Wednesday, Mr Christie referenced certain party members present, including Mr Fitzgerald, as being a part of the Sir Lynden Pindling dream.
Comments
Groidal 10 hours, 37 minutes ago
"Mr Christie referenced certain party members present, including Mr Fitzgerald, as being a part of the Sir Lynden Pindling dream."
Kind of says it all, don't u tink?
cmiller 10 hours, 29 minutes ago
Yeah......alcoholic drinks cause serious dehydration.
B_I_D___ 8 hours, 45 minutes ago
...more like drunk off he a$$...
ThisIsOurs 8 hours, 25 minutes ago
I don't think he was drunk. Remember there was concern when he started slurring his words in parliament recently? He wasn't drunk then. He's probably having mini strokes.
Well_mudda_take_sic 9 hours, 27 minutes ago
Nottage is under a lot of pressure just thinking about the possibility of a Royal Commission of Enquiry thoroughly investigating the large scale government corruption that has occurred in recent years. We so desperately need a Royal Commission of Enquiry into the rampant corruption involving Baha Mar, Bank of The Bahamas, the gaming web shops, Crown Land, etc. Without a Royal Commission of Enquiry the next government will be emboldened by the feeling of impunity to take the Bahamian people to the cleaners on an even more horrific scale than Christie and his elitist political friends and other cronies have done. For the Enquiry proceedings to be independent, thorough and free of government interference of any kind, three highly reputable and well qualified foreigners from our region should be appointed to conduct the Commission's investigations and report on its findings. At least one of the Commissioners should be a renowned litigator of the highest calibre with ties to a major law firm in our region. Another should have expert multi-jurisdictional banking knowledge in the field of wealth management to facilitate tracing funds that have been squirreled away by corrupt government officials in financial institutions and clients' accounts of law firms both here and abroad. The third Commissioner should have expertise in forensic financial investigations and civil law proceedings. The Commission should be mandated to submit a written progress report to the Bahamian people within 18 months followed by a final written report within 30 months. All of the proceedings should be videotaped for later scheduled unedited televising to the Bahamian public during evening hours. The Royal Commission of Enquiry, if given the broad powers and financial support needed to properly carry out a well defined mandate, would undoubtedly result in the recovery of mega millions of unjust riches effectively stolen from the Bahamian people. Every voter in the upcoming general election should have great pause for concern that neither Minnis nor McCartney is firmly and passionately committed to holding a Royal Commission of Enquiry for the purpose of eventually pressing formal charges against those corrupt politicians and other government officials where it could easily be proven they have committed serious major crimes through the abuse of their office.
DDK 7 hours, 48 minutes ago
This Commission you feel so strongly about is definitely urgently needed to stem the flow of corruption and lawlessness which has been prevalent for so long in our Islands. ...and Mudda, you should Chair the Royal Commission!
banker 9 hours, 1 minute ago
He has these regular episodes. He had one in Parliament. Transient Ischemic Attack. He is ill and not fit to stand for election. (nor are any other PLPs for that matter).
ThisIsOurs 8 hours, 27 minutes ago
Agree. I hope he finds the grace to step aside. I don't know what they're going to do on election night, watch from the hospital with him hooked up to a machine? His life is in danger.
banker 8 hours, 13 minutes ago
True dat about his life being in danger. He could be hit with the big one anytime. He needs to get his azz to Florida at a good medical institution and have every test under the sun for stroke diagnosis, remediation.
TalRussell 8 hours, 8 minutes ago
Comrades! Before the PLP Convention delegates gathered to hear VAT Minister Michael Halkitis speech on where the Billion Dollars in VAT money went - my assessment was that the then still to be called 2017 General Election was the prime minister's to lose.
In the time period since with one major scandal after another exploding around the PM - I seriously doubt that this win is still withing the PLP's reach - But still you cannot smooth over Minnis's and his slate red candidates own issues with getting pass the voters.
banker 7 hours, 25 minutes ago
Umm, better lay off da special brownies Tal. Wese talkin' bout BJ's headvalves, and you have to mention redshirts?
Here's some talkin' points for you about BJ. He is a worser vomit swimmer than Crisco Butt. When Swindling was forced to give up the post of capo de tutti capi, BJ thought that he could replace him. Swindling dint like dat. He wanted Perry, because Perry was his blue-eyed boy, going by the name of Ben Dover then. BJ was better looking, smarter, a doctor, richer and a natural choice to succeed Swindling as the head of all rackets. But it didn't happen.
The PLP in a rare mood of carnivorous habits decide to eat one of their own. They conducted a smear campaign against BJ. Because he was a groinocologist, they called him an abortionist. His wife Portia was an entertainer, so naturally she would be a whore.
BJ took this all in stride, and swam back through the vomit of the sub-humans that denigrated him, embarrassed him, dragged him through mud, libeled him, and humiliated him. Whatever BJ got out of the PLP at a later date was bought and paid for. Yet he just took it, and went back for more.
I just hope that BJ retires before he gets what a drowning swimmer needs -- a good stroke.
TalRussell 7 hours, 9 minutes ago
Comrade Banker, the voters will only back the Red Shirts - if they thinks the party is going to win a minority government - and Minnis, has yet to telegraph that a red-win is within reach.
thomas 8 hours, 5 minutes ago
If they are victorious at the polls we could possibly see a number of by-elections in the next 5 years
MaLambee 7 hours, 56 minutes ago
Seriously, someone should advise him that his health is in danger. It was pathetic to listen and hear him slur his words. What else doe he want? He has been a doctor, a politician and many other things which contributed to the development of our Bahamas. Its time to gracefully bow out and enjoy the rest of his life. Does he, his wife, children, anyone not see this? What else does he want? not money? he has made his contributions. Its time for rest and relaxation please.
Paula 7 hours, 33 minutes ago
They ALL need to retire their old asses and give other people a chance!!!!
John 7 hours, 8 minutes ago
Perry put Bernard Nottage in one of the most strenuous posts (national security) and kept him there. This is to ensure that when Christie goes, Nottage goes with him. No more forming a new party, no more chances at being PM. It's from here to the rocking chair. Last night was not only hot but very humid and most likely Bernard Nottage suffered what the old people called a heat stroke. Pressure , age and heat will bring these on. He should not seek to stay in that post for another five years. Especially with the ghosts of over 600 murder victims calling out for justice.
alfalfa 6 hours, 39 minutes ago
Not a fan of Mr. Nottage or the PLP. Still one must put politics aside and hope that his family ensures he receives proper medical attention. I agree he needs to remove himself from the political mainstream, as it appears the stress of his position is making him ill. I wish him a speedy recovery.
Boydie 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
A short fella and not so long ago he looked fit and broad shouldered. Look at him now. Something is not right. Didn't he attend a clinic in Florida a year back for some unspecified illness? Politics aside he's quite personable.
banker 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
He used to be a nice guy. My grammy had a soft spot for not only him, but also The Minister of Muscle, Dr. Norman Gay (I think he got his name from being a world champion body builder or something like that and he was Minister of Health). Grammy doan like PLPs, but she liked these two. (I also think she had the hots for both of dems).
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
Is BJ dead yet?????????????...... smt
bahamiangoddedd 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
A 71-year-OLD medical doctor allows himself to become dehydrated?? Well loose the donkey and tie me. Take your pension and go rest God's body and get something to drink.
BJ Thanks for your decades of Public Service but POPS, it's time to let it go!! I could see the baton in your hand.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID