Police Shoot Gunman Minutes After Armed Robbery

Police from the Mobile Division shot and arrested a gunman, minutes after an armed robbery on Fritz Lane on Saturday night.

According to reports, shortly after 10:00pm, Mobile Division officers were on routine patrol on Fritz Lane when they heard the sound of gunshots and saw a man running. The officers pursued the man who produced a handgun. The officers shot the man and recovered a Glock pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition from him.

Police then found out that the suspect had allegedly just robbed two males on Fritz Lane of a cell phone and cash.

The suspect was taken to hospital where he is detained in serious condition under heavy police guard.