Two Men In Hospital After Separate Shootings

As of Sunday, April 30, 2017

Two men are in hospital after two separate shooting incidents on Saturday night.

In the first incident, shortly after 8.00pm, a man was walking in the Mason’s Addition area, when a man armed with a handgun approached and shot him before fleeing on foot. The victim was taken to hospital where he is detained with non-life threatening injuries.

A few minutes later, a man was standing in front of a home at Taylor Street, Nassau Village, when he was approached by an armed man who shot him before fleeing. The victim is also in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

