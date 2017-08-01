57 Haitians Detained In Exuma

THE Royal Bahamas Defence Force on Sunday assisted police and immigration officials in Exuma with the transport of a second group of migrants to be apprehended in The Bahamas within a week.

This second group was apprehended off Humming Bird Cay near mainland Exuma around 9.30am on Sunday by police and immigration officials stationed on the island. Upon boarding the 30ft wooden sloop, approximately 57 undocumented Haitian migrants were found.

The RBDF fast patrol craft, HMBS P-49, coxswained by Chief Petty Officer Clyde Burrows along with another RBDF craft assisted in this effort. The migrants - 49 males and eight females - were taken to New Providence for further processing.

On Tuesday of last week, 120 Haitian migrants were apprehended off Long Island.