Plp Rejected $700m Power Rescue Plan

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
ALBANY’S Managing Partner Christopher Anand revealed yesterday that Joe Lewis and his Tavistock Group, the principal developers of the $1.4 billion project, offered the former Progressive Liberal Party government $700m to “fix the issues” at the former Bahamas Electricity Corporation and the city landfill.
However, Mr Anand said, for “some reason” the offer was never accepted.
During a tour of the luxury resort community, with Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and members of his Cabinet, Mr Anand in an impassioned speech railed against what he described as “two and a half years of banging our heads against the wall.”
He urged the Minnis administration to “work with them” to solve the problems plaguing the electricity company as well as the consistent burning at the New Providence Landfill.
In response, Dr Minis told reporters: “We look for the best deal possible that is in the best interest of the Bahamian people.”
During his speech, Mr Anand said to the government delegation: “The electricity problem is ridiculous, let me tell you the havoc it causes is unbelievable. We may have generators but let me tell you the people back there, they do not have it, so their milk goes bad, their kids go bananas, like it sucks. What can we do about it guys?
“Hey Joe (Lewis), how do you feel about putting $700 million up to rebuild the power infrastructure in the Bahamas? Oh, we can get rid of the smoke stacks, we can stop putting oil into the sea and we can actually put more money in everyone’s pocket and we can invest in the country. What a great idea. So why don’t you spend two and half years, working with the Bahamian government and BEC to restructure their debt put an offer on the table and let us know how it goes. Our guy Jim, spent two and a half years and 10 minutes later, someone else has it.... I am making a point we have spent many, many years, this man with a commitment to spend hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars in this country and honestly, it feels like we have been jerked around.
“Now you don’t have to take our $700 million if there is someone else who wants to give you $700 million to make everything better, take it, for God’s sake take it, but what are you doing? I mean it is unbelievable.”
Mr Anand said a part of the $700 million offered would also have gone to fix the issues at the landfill. He urged the government to work with them, or anyone, to find a resolution as soon as possible.
“.... And the dump, we can’t even talk about that, in fact we are all still coughing up the crap out of our lungs to even form a sentence on that subject. Let’s talk about the dump, guess what, as part of our $700 million, we were going to fix the dump. The point is this, we have been a willing counterpart to invest a lot of money to help fix the problems, we are part of the solution, not part of the problem,” Mr Anand said.
“We have spent two and half years, banging our heads against the wall and Joe is a little fed up because not everyone has $700 million kicking around waiting for something to do. The Ministry of Finance would know that. You have a willing counterpart willing to solve problems, but let’s get on with it, because we will make this country great together and it is time that you understand we are here and we are ready to help but we need to feel love back because this whole thing felt like something wasn’t right.”
Dr Minnis told reporters after the tour the BPL issues and the landfill are at the top of the government’s lists of priorities.
“I live in the west,” the prime minister said. “That is a plea made to me and my constituency and a plea made by every Bahamian in the Bahamas. They+ have been screaming about the dump and the dump fires, especially those who live in the close vicinity.
“It causes health problems and health issues in the immediate as well as long term, you and I may not necessarily be around to see what long term effects may occur. Therefore as government it is our job to improve the quality of life, not only to Bahamians but also to our visitors and guests and therefore when we came into power, we said that we would improve the quality of life for Bahamians, we know that the electricity is compromising the quality of life, we know that the dump site is compromising the quality of life in the Bahamas and therefore those must be priority issues.”
American company PowerSecure was contracted to take over management at the government-owned utility provider in early 2016, which was renamed Bahamas Power and Light.
The new management deal was promoted by the Christie administration as being the answer to sub-par electricity service and high electricity bills.
However, the country has still been plagued with repeated power outages, especially in the summer months.
The city dump has been plagued with recurring fires for a number of years. Renew Bahamas was engaged by the government in 2014 to manage the landfill and help address the matter, however the company suspended its services and eventually walked away in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.
Comments
sealice 5 hours, 30 minutes ago
PLP didn't want that money cus the benefit of the expenditure would have directly benefited the Bahamian people and none of those PLP crooks or their cronys would have been able to get any piece of it.....
Alex_Charles 5 hours, 28 minutes ago
This article defines the former administration rather well. I don't believe in being gung ho for borrowed monies though. There should be careful evaluation and planning as to how to pay out dividends and interest rates.
In desperation we should clasp at the first thing that looks like hope and trap ourselves. But if this checks out... idk why we are even having this discussion. It's worth a shot if it's mutual beneficial and manageable long term!
John 5 hours, 23 minutes ago
The PLP did not want a plan that was sustainable and above board. They did not want clean money from clean hands. Instead they would rather a deal that involved cronies and money being passed under the table and hidden in shoe boxes in closets. Deals done in the dark (no pun intended), and in smoke filled rooms with sweating mirrors. Steeped in corruption and bribes. The last five years of PLP government was probably the most scandal ridden and corrupt in Bahamian history. One half billion dollars squandered in less of a half year and nothing to show for it. NOTHING! the peoples' money gone. They proved they were not for the people. In the main time y'all a$$ gone sweat while y'all inhale toxic dump smoke. THANKS PERRY DEM!
SP 5 hours, 18 minutes ago
Pillage Loot Plunder interim Leader Philip “Brave” Davis no doubt has absolutely no knowledge of what ALBANY’S Managing Partner Christopher Anand is referring to!
As they "were always especially mindful of the people impacted by our policies – we did not and do not think in terms of statistics, but in terms of individuals, people, families, neighbours, friends......All while dancing around naked like idiots, kissing Chinese orifices and talking fool at every opportunity.
In less than 3 months of being kicked hard as possible out of our lives, ongoing damning revelations of Pillage Loot Plunders total asinine mismanagement and innumerable acts of misfeasances are already enough to make every Bahamian and resident want to demand their change of residence to Fox Hill Prison!
Honestman 5 hours, 6 minutes ago
Someone in the PLP wasn't getting a "cut" out of the deal. Albany would have wanted everything to be up front but we all know that the PLP only deals in the dark. Davis's recent address showed the country that he remains full of sh*t. That entire PLP cabinet should be incarcerated for their crimes against The Bahamian people.
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 39 minutes ago
Our new government should tread carefully on matters involving Joe Lewis given 'the nature' of the very close relationship he has enjoyed with Frank Watson over the years....Watson as Minister of Works under a previous Ingraham-led administration practically paved the way with key government approvals for all that has been happening at the Albany development.
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
Soooooooo, what kind of electrical generation & grid system will Joe offer us at $700B??????
Nothing short of solar/wind with maybe LNG thrown in at Clifton ........... but we need to know the details
sirD 4 hours, 12 minutes ago
And.. is what Albany is doing there on their own property which brings in a lot of $$ to the Bahamas bad? We may someday be asking Albany for our Water supply as they have a proven system. Albany is not the enemy, the old PLP regime is.
Reality_Check 4 hours, 7 minutes ago
Let's just all hope and pray Minnis didn't cut a deal during his election campaign with Red China controlled enterprises for the upgrade of our electrical generation and grid system. Red China would love to be involved in this project as it would enable them to cement their control over our country.....we would then see our lights go off forever!
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
Worse than Red China getting control of our electrical generation & grid system, would be Snake getting control of any aspect of it!
DDK 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
Check out this afternoon's breaking news!
realfreethinker 3 hours, 11 minutes ago
Well the bec needs at least $500mil to solve their problem,which they don't have. Powersecure is under no obligation to invest their money. As it stands now if albany has an offer on the table it shouldn't be hard to work out a good deal. It's not that they are going anywhere soon. they have more than a billion invested here. It can only be a win win situation.
OldFort2012 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
To "fix" the dump, you would need the co-operation of the police, who would need to stop fly-tipping, charge all loads and stop the constant theft of recycled materials. That is what is needed to turn round its finances and make it a viable long term business which can recycle and invest. This does not suit many prominent PLP "businessmen". Doubt it will suit many non-PLPs either. No more free money.
OldFort2012 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
Oh, forgot to mention: if Albany "fixed" the BEC, how could you run up millions of $ in unpaid bills? They would cut you off after the second month! How is a decent Bahamian businessman supposed to run a profitable business if he has to PAY his utility bills? This is unheard of and goes totally against everything the PLP stands for!! It MUST NOT HAPPEN!!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID