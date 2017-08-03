Donna Vasyli Granted Bail

By LAMECH JOHSON

Tribune Chief Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

Australian Donna Vasyli has been granted $250K bail ahead of her retrial over the murder of her husband.

Supreme Court Justice Bernard Turner ordered that Vasyli, 56, is to be electronically monitored and also has reporting conditions for the Lyford Cay Police Station.

The decision comes one week after the Court of Appeal quashed her conviction for the 2015 stabbing death of her podiatrist husband Philip Vasyli.

He was found stabbed to death inside their locked home in the exclusive gated community of Old Fort Bay on March 24, 2015.

Vasyli was initially convicted in October 2015 for the stabbing death.

She was subsequently sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Last week Tuesday, the appellate court handed down an 71-page judgement in which they quashed the conviction and remitted the case back to the Supreme Court for retrial.

Vasyli's retrial is scheduled for January 29, 2018, The Tribune understands.