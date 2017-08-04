Former Pm Hubert Ingraham Says Sir Geoffrey Johnstone Was 'True Bahamian Patriot'

“THE Bahamas has lost a giant of a man with the passing of Sir Geoffrey Johnstone,” former prime minister Hubert Ingraham said on Friday.



“Considered a prince by many in the establishment, Geoffrey Johnstone was an accomplished barrister who practised before The Bahamas Bar for more than 50 years. He served as both Vice President and President of The Bahamas Bar,” said Mr Ingraham.



“Sir Geoffrey was one of the most unselfish politicians I have ever known. He was a true Bahamian patriot, a nationalist and a cornerstone of the Free National Movement.

“He served as a cabinet minister in the last UBP-led Government and later as the Leader of that party.



“He gave up more political capital than anyone else to create the Free National Movement,” said Mr Ingraham. “In doing so he presided over the dissolution of his party; gave up his position as Leader of the Opposition and relinquished his safe parliamentary seat, Montagu, to facilitate the creation of the Free National Movement.

“Well respected and admired by his colleagues, Sir Geoffrey actively persuaded many of his former colleagues to also give up their seats in the House of Assembly so as to ensure the successful development of a strong two-party system in our country. We owe him a tremendous debt of gratitude.

“As leader of the FNM,” said Mr Ingraham, “I benefitted greatly from Sir Geoffrey’s knowledge, experience, influence and fundraising prowess. He opened many doors for me and for the FNM.

“I valued his counsel and advice in office and remain grateful for the support he lent.

“He served my Government as Chairman of the Hotel Corporation. I was pleased to appoint him as non-resident Bahamian Ambassador to Chile, Argentina and Uruguay.

“I was similarly happy to appoint him as Deputy to the Governor-General and see him act as Governor-General on a number of occasions.



“I was more than pleased,” Mr Ingraham continued, “to recommend him for the highest award of knighthood which a Bahamian Prime Minister can make. It was an honour which I believe he treasured.

”I remember fondly time spent with Sir Geoffrey, whether at his renowned Christmas parties or fishing on his boat, ‘Skylarking’. Most recently Delores and I visited with him at his home late last year when he was already in declining health.

“Delores joins me in expressing sincerest condolences to Lady Anne Johnstone and to the extended family on the passing of Sir Geoffrey.”