Three Hurt In Shootings

POLICE are searching for several suspects responsible for three separate shootings on Wednesday that have left three men in hospital.

In the first incident, a man was standing in front of his home located on Key West Street around 11pm when four men in a black Honda, armed with handguns, pulled up shot him, then sped off. The man was taken to hospital where he is detained in serious condition.

In the second incident, shortly after 11pm, a man was standing near a Kemp Road nightclub when he was shot. The man was taken to hospital where he is detained in stable condition.

Then shortly before midnight, a man was sitting on his front porch on Tucker Road when he was shot. The man was taken to hospital where he is detained in stable condition.

Police also reported that two high powered weapons were taken off the streets.

Shortly after 9pm Wednesday, Eastern Division officers, acting on information, conducted a search of an abandoned vehicle in an area off Kemp Road, where they found an MP-5 automatic machine gun with seven rounds of ammunition. In the second incident, around 11am on Thursday, officers assigned to the Selective Enforcement Team, acting on information, conducted a search of a well in front of a home off Sea Breeze Lane, where they uncovered an AK – 47 assault rifle. No one was arrested in these incidents.

Investigations are continuing in all of these matters.