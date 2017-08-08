Aviation Needs A Plan Which Will Fly

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

A senior Bahamian airline executive said yesterday he was not prepared to simply ‘curse the darkness’ over the issues facing this nation’s aviation sector, demanding, “Let’s quit talking and make things happen”.

Captain Randy Butler, Sky Bahamas chief executive told Tribune Business he was eager to see what plans the Minnis administration has for the aviation sector, noting that addressing Bahamasair “must be a top priority”.

“I am open to supporting this administration in building this industry. I’m not at the giving up stage at all. I just want us all to look at the realities that we are faced with and come up with a plan.”

“We have the airspace agreement, we have tourists who want to come here, let’s go and get them. We need to involve the domestic carriers in the development of this sector.”

Mr Butler argued the government must create an environment which would allow domestic carriers to remain profitable.

“What is challenging to us is we continue to have an airline like Bahamasair that we are going to give $40 million to and they are competing against the other domestic airlines,” he added.

“We are competing against our own tax dollars. We have to address Bahamasair. We can’t continue to subsidise it the way we have.

‘We can’t depend on the foreign carriers to bring people here. Let’s go and build those routes we need and get the people here and get the demand going. When the legacy carriers see that then they will jump on board. I would rather see us spending money on that.”