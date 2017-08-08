Bccec Gearing Up For ‘Packed’ Fall Schedule

The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation is gearing up for a ‘packed’ fall schedule of trade missions.

“It’s going to be petty busy time,” said chamber chief executive Edison Sumner.

“We are looking to do a trade mission into the Washington DC area which would include Baltimore, Virginia and other states in that immediate vicinity. We are also working on a trade trip to South Africa for the Fall as well.” said chamber chief executive Edison Sumner.

“There is also still on our agenda a trade mission into Haiti which we expect to take place neat the end of summer as well. There are at least missions three on our agenda between September and November and we are working to finalize the details within the next week or two. It’s quite a busy agenda. I’m not sure we can fulfil them all because everything is coming in around the same time so we may have to decide on the ones we can deal with this fall and what may have to be pushed back but we have at least three of them actively on our agenda.”

The Chamber has led numerous trade missions to promote Bahamian firms to international markets and foster reciprocal trade arrangements.