'Curls Girls' Rule The Bahamas

The team behind CURLS, a leading American company in the natural hair care industry, took its fans on trip to the Bahamas via Snapchat and Instagram over the weekend.

Taking some of the internet's most popular natural hair bloggers along for the ride, the CURLS team landed in Nassau on Friday.

While in the country, the CURListas relaxed in the sun, networked with other naturalistas, promoted their newest products, and hosted a special mentorship event for young women.

Participating bloggers came from all over the world - the US, Paris, London, Canada, and even the Netherlands - to enjoy the sights and sounds of the island.

"While in the Bahamas, we will partner with a local non-profit to have our CURLS Girls Rule the World event - Bahamas Edition. This mentorship event will partner the very successful bloggers with disenfranchised women of colour, who like (CURLS CEO and founder, Mahisha Dellinger), did not have a clear path to victory. Our time together is designed to empower the ladies to know that their destiny is in their hands," said the company.

CURLS first launched its 'Rule the World' campaign last April.

During the inaugural event, the company hosted 100 girls of colour from New York City and Westchester County between the ages of 12 and 24. The event aimed to expose girls to accomplished mentors in various industries so they could begin to learn how they can make their dreams come true.

"We are so proud of our CURLS Girls Rule the World programme," said CEO Mahisha Dellinger. "Having a mentor and being exposed to business resources to help me accomplish my dreams was something I did not have when I was a young girl. Being able to provide girls with the opportunity to meet successful women, who will stay in touch with them, is truly giving the girls a leg up in realising that whatever they dream is possible."

CURLS was founded in 2002 in California by Ms Dellinger. She collaborated with leading cosmetic experts to develop the products for her company. Her desire to create a quality line for a growing, yet overlooked audience, coupled with an extensive chemistry background proved to be a winning combination.

During the last decade, CURLS has emerged as a leader in the natural hair care industry. Celebrity consumers include Halle Berry, Alicia Keys, Nia Long, Tia Mowry, Blair Underwood and Ashanti.