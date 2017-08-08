‘Nation-Builder And Lawyer’ Sir Geoffrey Johnstone Dies

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

FUNERAL services for Bahamian politician and lawyer Sir Geoffrey Johnstone, who died in Doctors Hospital early Friday morning, will be held on Saturday, August 12, at 11am at St Andrew’s Presbyterian Kirk, Princes Street.

Rev Bryn McPhail will officiate.

Sir Geoffrey, who would have been 90 next month, has been in failing health for some time. He was admitted to hospital last Tuesday.

Born in Nassau on September 19, 1927, he was the eldest son of Bruce Eric Johnstone and Wilhelmina Helena Aline Johnstone nee Kemp.

He was graduated from Queen’s College in Nassau in 1945, after which he worked for two years as an insurance agent for British American Insurance Company Ltd.

In 1947, Sir Geoffrey studied law at the Inns of Court in London and was called to the Bar of England and Wales from Middle Temple in June 1950. In August of that year he was also called to the Bahamas Bar and in the same year joined the law firm of Higgs & Johnson and was admitted into partnership in 1952. He later became the firm’s senior partner in 1968 and continued in that role until his retirement in 1999.

Sir Geoffrey was elected to the House of Assembly for the Eastern District of New Providence in November 1962. He served as minister of road traffic and records in the United Bahamian Party (UBP) government from January 1964 to 1967.

In January 1967, he was returned as member for the Montagu constituency where he served until September 1972. He also served as leader of the opposition from February 1970 to July 1971.

He played an instrumental role in the creation of the Free National Movement (FNM).

Sir Geoffrey also served as Bahamas Bar Association president from June 1973 to June 1975 and as vice-president from June 1975 to June 1976.

On December 31, 1994, Sir Geoffrey was appointed a commander of the most distinguished order of St Michael and St George (CMG) in the Queen’s Birthday Honours. Twelve years later he was made knight commander of the order of St Michael and St George (KCMG) in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

“Prince Charles actually knighted me,” he said at the time, “as the Queen was away.”

Sir Geoffrey served as chairman of the Hotel Corporation of the Bahamas in the early 1990s. He also served as deputy to the governor general on several occasions.

Many officials paid tribute to Sir Geoffrey in the wake of his death.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis priased the former Cabinet minister as a nation builder.

In a statement, Dr Minnis extended condolences to Lady Johnstone and loved ones on behalf of himself, his wife, and the government.

“Sir Geoffrey was a nation-builder, who loved his country and served the Bahamas in both public and private life,” the Prime Minister said.”I express gratitude for his service to the Bahamas and to the Free National Movement.”

Dr Minnis’ statement continued: “He was a former Cabinet minister and served as a member of Parliament for 10 years. He briefly served as leader of the opposition. He became a longstanding and dedicated member of the Free National Movement.”

The statement added: “He served as non-resident ambassador to Chile, Argentina and Uruguay. He also served as an elder at St Andrew’s Presbyterian Kirk beginning in 1962.”

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, also former leader of the FNM, hailed Sir Geoffrey as a “giant of a man.”

“Considered a prince by many in the establishment, Geoffrey Johnstone was an accomplished barrister who practised before the Bahamas Bar for more than 50 years,” Mr Ingraham said on Friday.

“He served as both vice-president and president of the Bahamas Bar. Sir Geoffrey was one of the most unselfish politicians I have ever known. He was a true Bahamian patriot, a nationalist and a cornerstone of the Free National Movement.

“He served as a Cabinet minister in the last UBP-led government and later as the leader of that party.



“He gave up more political capital than anyone else to create the Free National Movement,” said Mr Ingraham.

“In doing so he presided over the dissolution of his party; gave up his position as leader of the opposition and relinquished his safe parliamentary seat, Montagu, to facilitate the creation of the Free National Movement.

“Well respected and admired by his colleagues, Sir Geoffrey actively persuaded many of his former colleagues to also give up their seats in the House of Assembly so as to ensure the successful development of a strong two-party system in our country. We owe him a tremendous debt of gratitude.

“As leader of the FNM,” said Mr Ingraham, “I benefitted greatly from Sir Geoffrey’s knowledge, experience, influence and fundraising prowess. He opened many doors for me and for the FNM.

“I valued his counsel and advice in office and remain grateful for the support he lent.

“He served my government as chairman of the Hotel Corporation. I was pleased to appoint him as non-resident Bahamian ambassador to Chile, Argentina and Uruguay.

“I was similarly happy to appoint him as deputy to the governor general and see him act as governor general on a number of occasions.



“I was more than pleased,” Mr Ingraham continued, “to recommend him for the highest award of knighthood which a Bahamian prime minister can make. It was an honour which I believe he treasured.

“I remember fondly time spent with Sir Geoffrey, whether at his renowned Christmas parties or fishing on his boat, ‘Skylarking’. Most recently Delores and I visited with him at his home late last year when he was already in declining health.

“Delores joins me in expressing sincerest condolences to Lady Anne Johnstone and to the extended family on the passing of Sir Geoffrey,” Mr Ingraham said.

Sir Geoffrey is survived by his wife, Lady Anne Johnstone, his younger brother, Peter, and his wife, Joan Johnstone, his brother-in-law, Godfrey Kelly and sister-in-law, Sonia Kelly. Also surviving him are his nieces and nephews. His nieces are Heather White (née Raine), Deborah Raine, Gloria Raine and Linda Eliza (nee Kelly) and Emma Johnstone. His nephews are Bruce Raine, Glenn and David Johnstone and David White.

Instead of flowers donations may be made to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box N205, Nassau, or The Bahamas Humane Society, P.O. Box N242, Nassau, in memory of Sir Geoffrey AD Johnstone, KCMG.