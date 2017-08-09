Dames: Threats Won’T Scare Us

By SANNIE BROWN

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames vowed yesterday the government would not bow to threats as it strives to wipe out corruption.

His statement came after a tabloid report that he, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, Attorney General Carl Bethel and Minister for Legal Affairs Elsworth Johnson have all tightened security because of alleged threats to their lives.

The threats were allegedly made in response to the recent arrests and prosecution of three former Progressive Liberal Party members of Parliament.

Mr Dames refused to discuss the report directly but stressed the government would not be distracted “by persons who feel or believe they can intimidate.”

And while not confirmed by police, a well-placed source in the Minnis administration told The Tribune yesterday the reports of the threats were true.

However, Press Secretary Anthony Newbold told reporters yesterday that he knows of “no credible threats to the prime minister or anyone else”. Mr Newbold also said the security detail “has not been beefed up” and “remains the same”.

When contacted, Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander told The Tribune he “has no information” regarding the alleged death threats. However, he said “if it were true” police would take the matter “very seriously” and “act accordingly”.

When asked about the claims yesterday, Mr Dames said: “We have a responsibility, when we were on the campaign trail, one of the things that we said we were going to do is address public sector corruption and no one is barred from that. No one is free from that. If you are a public figure, whether you are a politician, whether you are PLP, FNM, DNA or whether you sit in some ministry of government.

“If someone comes and makes a legitimate complaint or if the police see through other means there is a need for them to step in an investigate, we will investigate. We are not sitting down and saying, ‘this what should be investigated or investigate his one or investigate that one.’ This is a misconception.

“Just let me say this, no amount of threats is going to intimidate this government. I have been at this before and so we are not going to be distracted by persons believing or feeling as if they can intimidate. I am not concerned. I am not prepared to speak on that in any other way, but I will say this, we are a government and we govern by laws and all of those who are in contravention to those laws will be made account. No amount of intimidation, no amount of threats will change that, that’s reality. It’s as simple as that.”

When asked if Cabinet members have increased security, Mr Dames said: “Protecting members of Parliament is key for any government.”

“Security and protecting MPs is always key for any government,” he added.

“That’s all a part of your everyday work. It’s something that any government takes seriously, the security of its members, Cabinet members and other senior members of government. “Anytime one feels there is a need to address a specific threat or threats coming from wherever, then those in authority or those who have that responsibility will do what they need to do,” Mr Dames said.