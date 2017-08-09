Dames: Threats Won’T Scare Us

By SANNIE BROWN
Tribune Staff Reporter
sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames vowed yesterday the government would not bow to threats as it strives to wipe out corruption.
His statement came after a tabloid report that he, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, Attorney General Carl Bethel and Minister for Legal Affairs Elsworth Johnson have all tightened security because of alleged threats to their lives.
The threats were allegedly made in response to the recent arrests and prosecution of three former Progressive Liberal Party members of Parliament.
Mr Dames refused to discuss the report directly but stressed the government would not be distracted “by persons who feel or believe they can intimidate.”
And while not confirmed by police, a well-placed source in the Minnis administration told The Tribune yesterday the reports of the threats were true.
However, Press Secretary Anthony Newbold told reporters yesterday that he knows of “no credible threats to the prime minister or anyone else”. Mr Newbold also said the security detail “has not been beefed up” and “remains the same”.
When contacted, Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander told The Tribune he “has no information” regarding the alleged death threats. However, he said “if it were true” police would take the matter “very seriously” and “act accordingly”.
When asked about the claims yesterday, Mr Dames said: “We have a responsibility, when we were on the campaign trail, one of the things that we said we were going to do is address public sector corruption and no one is barred from that. No one is free from that. If you are a public figure, whether you are a politician, whether you are PLP, FNM, DNA or whether you sit in some ministry of government.
“If someone comes and makes a legitimate complaint or if the police see through other means there is a need for them to step in an investigate, we will investigate. We are not sitting down and saying, ‘this what should be investigated or investigate his one or investigate that one.’ This is a misconception.
“Just let me say this, no amount of threats is going to intimidate this government. I have been at this before and so we are not going to be distracted by persons believing or feeling as if they can intimidate. I am not concerned. I am not prepared to speak on that in any other way, but I will say this, we are a government and we govern by laws and all of those who are in contravention to those laws will be made account. No amount of intimidation, no amount of threats will change that, that’s reality. It’s as simple as that.”
When asked if Cabinet members have increased security, Mr Dames said: “Protecting members of Parliament is key for any government.”
“Security and protecting MPs is always key for any government,” he added.
“That’s all a part of your everyday work. It’s something that any government takes seriously, the security of its members, Cabinet members and other senior members of government. “Anytime one feels there is a need to address a specific threat or threats coming from wherever, then those in authority or those who have that responsibility will do what they need to do,” Mr Dames said.
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
The security details for the individuals referred to in the second paragraph of this article should be reviewed by law enforcement authorities to ensure they are adequate given the current post-election "heated" environment. Thugs loaded with anger (like Bradley Roberts) are not above arranging for just about anything to be done out of a deranged sense of entitlement and revenge all rolled up in one combustible package.
TalRussell 3 hours, 11 minutes ago
Comrades! Sounds likes Minister Marvin's 'perceived' threats is akin to the former MP for Long Island had so many times ran to the media complaining about the risks to her safety? In fact when Loretta complained to the leadership of her own red shirts party - she was to later run back to the media complaining how she was totally ignored by red party officials?
{ Comrades, you couldn't make this stuff up cause isn't this suppose be about: "It's The People's Time Be Protected By The Policeman's? }
banker 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
Do the "brownies" make your worship irrelevance?
TalRussell 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
No, Comrade Banker, but they does make it possible for me to imagine colors that no one has never seen before?
tell_it_like_it_is 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
Let the law take its course. If this story is true, it's really nonsensical. What would they hope to accomplish by death threats, other than being arrested themselves?
Reality_Check 2 hours, 39 minutes ago
Security personnel need to be concerned about the threats of physical harm being acted on. It is not beyond the pale of certain dirty thugs (especially the loud mouth kind), who may feel threatened by what the ongoing investigations may uncover, to hire even dirtier low-life thugs to carry out dastardly deeds that they would wish to have done as an intimidation tactic.
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 1 minute ago
What threats is he talking about?? when Anthony Newbold knows of no threats. and the police know of no threats.
sealice 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
Death threats from the PLP that don't want to admit to their crimes..... par for the course? I wouldn't have expected anything less??
John 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
With 86 murders thus far this year and a possible 130 possible before the end of the year no threats of death or physical harm should be taken lightly. And if a government fails to carry out its duties for fear of repercussions, then that is a failed government. But unless Marvin Dames knows something the rest of us does not know, he should not give the impression of 'I dare you to touch us, any one of us.' Truth and reality is there are some sick, twisted minded individuals in this country who are loyal and will be loyal to politicians and political parties regardless of the circumstance. And the feel it is their duty and responsibility to protect politicians and party at any cost. Couple with that the detection rate for murder in this country is declining and the conviction rate, especially for this year is around 10%. Death threats should not be taken lightly.
TalRussell 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
Comrades! I just can't picture this red shirts cabinet sticking together as a united team - all the way into the 2022 General Election? There is also the talk within the backroom circle red party financial backers - about Minnis - not lasting as PM all the way to 2022?
The question now is - who is to fill the important UBP connected seat around the reds backroom monies table - left vacant by the passing Montagu's Johnstone?
It's a known fact that at least Six (6) red shirts cabinet ministers - owe their very political existence to those who have no intentions of sticking it out with Minnis as their PM?
realfreethinker 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
Tal you are as full of shit as a constipated elephant.
TalRussell 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
Comrade RealFreeThinker, where did you get such a half-baked idea from?
realfreethinker 56 minutes ago
You just seem to pull these red shirt stories out of your sphincter
TalRussell 44 minutes ago
Comrade RealFreeThinker, try using your sphincter muscles to prevent yarself from passing wind.
licks2 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
The PLP will have to "run" out of this country if there is any killing done to stop this justice train from "running over" that corrupt group of men. . .tal you forgot that this train that is running over yinna PLP is being "manned" and "pushed" by the people! If the PLP strike out at our elected government. . .THEY WILL BE DECLARING WAR ON THIS NATION. . . A WAR THAT THEY WILL REGRET GREATLY!!
John 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
Can someone please translate what Tal said.
TalRussell 1 hour, 1 minute ago
My Dear Comrade John, I said, what was that foreigner's name that Minnis most signaled out from a population 391,000 (excluding the 150,000 illegals) to stand next to him while Her Excellency Dame Marguerite - sworn him in as Bahamaland's Rt. Honourable Prime Minister?
{ Hint: He once declared himself as heading his own short-lived Cable Beach Nation? }.
PastorTroy 56 minutes ago
Power is an illusion, no party has the power over The Bahamas; WE THE PEOPLE DO! It's very important for the future of the PLP and it's current and former members that no one in our current government is retaliated on simply for just doing what THE PEOPLE VOTED FOR! If for some stupid reason somthing should happen to ANY of or current leaders, for carrying out THE PEOPLE'S duty; wearing a yellow shirt in the future could become hazardous to one's health. This is no individual threat, but simply the way I predict it may be in our Bahamaland. #CivilWar
