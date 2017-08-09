Ferreira: No Dredging In Bimini, Just A Clean-Up

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

ENVIRONMENT and Housing Minister Romauld Ferreira yesterday dismissed concerns over several photos being circulated on social media allegedly depicting the dredging of beaches in Bimini as a misinterpreted clean-up exercise on the island.

In an interview outside of Cabinet on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Ferreira said the government was advised by the island administrator that the initiative, which has since been halted, was nothing more than the removal of debris and rocks - not dredging as suggested by an environmentalist.

“We’ve been advised by the administrator that he stopped that and the explanation put forth was that they were removing debris, rock, well large rocks, and items as a result of the hurricane or other activities,” Mr Ferreira told The Tribune.

“That is what we were advised. But dredging is not the right word for it. I believe the administrator and what he said, that he stopped them. That was the explanation that (we) received,” he added.

The Tribune on Tuesday received copies of several photographs depicting at least two tractors on a Bimini beach.

Additionally, Sam Duncombe, founder of reEarth, when contacted for comment on the photographs, suggested the initiative was predicated on moving a large amount of sand from the Bimini shoreline.

Asked when the alleged dredging commenced, Ms Duncombe speculated more than a week ago.

“The west side of Bimini is really bad (when it comes to) erosion. When Resorts World built the pier it was exacerbated,” she said.

Ms Duncombe added: “If you go on the beach, there are a lot of rocks in the sand due to dredging. Lots of corals washing up dead on west side of Bimini by Resorts World.”

In response Tuesday, Mr Ferreira, an environmental attorney, contended that no dredging had taken place and all claims that supported that were misguided.

“When the pictures came to the attention of the government, the island administrator was notified. He went down there, made an assessment and stopped the activity.

“So beyond that, I mean that is the latest position we know about as the government. That’s all I can say on that,” he said.

Mr Ferreira said the government has asked for “certain information” to be provided and is awaiting that information to follow-up on.

Mr Ferreira also maintained that government officials are pushing to have a marine protected area (MPA) in Bimini, but is slowed by land disputes with private entities and groups.

“We want a marine protected area there. However, there are land use issues. In other words, the government does not own all the land that the proposed MPA is going to be in.

“We’ve entered into discussions with all the parties to try to see if we can get a reasonable compromise. Once land is in private hands, it becomes that more challenging,” he concluded.

Last month, frustrated people in Bimini held a march and flotilla protest against present and future major developments that threaten the sanctity of that island’s mangroves and marine habitats.

The main target of their frustration was RAV Bahamas/OPAC and its partner the Genting Group, which have invested heavily in the island, mainly through Resorts World Bimini.

Residents demanded clarification on how much Crown land former Bimini Bay developer Gerardo Capo has received and what would be the legal implications for his development of land on the North Bimini Marine Reserve and the East Wells area if a MPA is approved.

They also want environmental impact studies and reports related to the project to be made public.