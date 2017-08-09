Five Accused With Firearms Offences In Three Separate Cases

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

FIVE people – including a juvenile – were arraigned in court yesterday on firearm charges.

In an arraignment before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, Dominic Hamilton, 32, and Adrian Hanna, 31, faced a count each of possession of unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

It is alleged the pair, on August 7, were found with a black Taurus pistol and six rounds of ammunition for the weapon without being the holders of licences for the loaded pistol.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges and will learn their trial date at a fixture hearing on September 4.

In another arraignment, Kelson Alsidor, 24, and a 17-year-old juvenile faced a count of possession of unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

It is alleged the pair, on August 6, were found with a black Smith & Wesson .40 pistol and seven rounds of ammunition.

The minor pleaded guilty to the charges while Alsidor pleaded not guilty.

Both are scheduled to return to Magistrate’s Court on October 17 as the magistrate wants a probation report produced for the juvenile before passing a sentence.

Trial will also commence on that date for Alsidor as the police prosecutor indicated the Crown’s intent to proceed with prosecution notwithstanding the guilty plea of the other accused.

Alsidor has retained attorney Glendon Rolle to defend him against the allegation.

In the last arraignment, 19-year-old Tyrone Saunders pleaded guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition concerning the seizure of a black and silver Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol on August 6.

He returns to Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, August 9 for sentencing.

He has retained attorney Damian Whyte to defend him.