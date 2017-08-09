Man Accused Of Manslaughter Over August 1 Fatal Shooting

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday after he was arraigned in connection with a recent fatal shooting in the capital.

Kenyon Knowles, 22, of Romer Street was brought before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt facing a charge of manslaughter concerning the August 1 killing of Rahajgio Wright.

It is alleged Knowles, by means of unlawful harm, caused his death.

According to initial police reports, Wright and another man, got out of a blue 2007 Honda Accord just outside of an apartment complex on Armbrister Street when they were approached by a group of men gathered on the block.

One of the men produced a firearm and Wright was shot several times in his body. He died on the scene.

Knowles was informed that the Crown intends to fast track the case to the Supreme Court through the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment scheduled for September 14.

He has retained attorney Gina Morley to represent him against the allegations.