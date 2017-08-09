Stranded - With $3.2m Drugs Cargo

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

THREE men are in police custody in connection with the discovery of $3.2m worth of marijuana in Andros on Emancipation Day.

The incident took place around 4.30pm on Monday in Fresh Creek and marked the biggest drug bust for the year, according to officer-in-charge of the Drug Enforcement Unit, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Samuel Butler.

Police said a team of officers from the North Andros Division went to an area in Fresh Creek, where they met a go-fast boat which appeared to have run aground.

The officers conducted a search of the nearby bushes, where they uncovered 78 large packages containing nearly 3,202 pounds of marijuana. The estimated street value for the drugs is $3.2m.

Three adult males were arrested in connection with the find.

The discovering came one day after police seized two kilos of cocaine and 15 pounds of marijuana on a Haitian vessel off Inagua.

Police say shortly after midnight on Sunday, United States Coast Guard Officials handed over a Haitian vessel that they intercepted in waters just off Inagua, to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force and the Immigration Department.

During a search of the vessel, two kilos of cocaine along with 15 pounds of marijuana were found. Ten adult male Haitian crew members of the vessel were taken into custody.

Investigations are continuing.

