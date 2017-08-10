Govt Should Phase Out Cash-Based Accounting To Reveal True Numbers

Jump to content
As of Thursday, August 10, 2017
Loading story body...
Here we have a purported "top accountant" telling our new government that it must account for liabilities unlike the previous government even though the current year's annual budget, which was prepared for the most part by the previous government and adopted almost lock, stock and barrel by the new government, called for the borrowing of about $722 million in order to pay the existing liabilities, service the national debt and fund the estimated deficit for the current year. The cash out flow requirements of liabilities and other financial commitments have always been taken account of by our governments (both past and present) in preparing their annual budgets. This man Bowe sure does speak in way too many words with a twisted and forked tongue! Bill Allen, Jame Smith and Michael Halkitis are all having a good laugh at this "top accountant" who seems to enjoy waffling out the side of his mouth.
Post reply
It seems The Tribune writer changed the above story in response to your comments. That's a first, and quite alarming!
Username
Password Forgot?
Sign in
Password
Confirm password
Email
Sign up
OpenID
Contents of this site are © Copyright 2017 Ellington. All rights reserved.
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
Here we have a purported "top accountant" telling our new government that it must account for liabilities unlike the previous government even though the current year's annual budget, which was prepared for the most part by the previous government and adopted almost lock, stock and barrel by the new government, called for the borrowing of about $722 million in order to pay the existing liabilities, service the national debt and fund the estimated deficit for the current year. The cash out flow requirements of liabilities and other financial commitments have always been taken account of by our governments (both past and present) in preparing their annual budgets. This man Bowe sure does speak in way too many words with a twisted and forked tongue! Bill Allen, Jame Smith and Michael Halkitis are all having a good laugh at this "top accountant" who seems to enjoy waffling out the side of his mouth.
Reality_Check 1 hour, 44 minutes ago
It seems The Tribune writer changed the above story in response to your comments. That's a first, and quite alarming!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID